2023/24 Fufa Big League: Money, contenders, pretenders and relegation candidates

The last two seasons of the betPawa Fufa Big League have been nothing but sweet chaos as all teams converged in the current nationwide format.

Fufa confirmed that the season will have 15 teams with four rising up from the respective regional league sides and two dropping from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The number (15) is odd and unusual because of the cicatrisation process, as the system naturally returns to normal after the licensing mess that caused Kyetume to be relegated from the topflight without kicking a ball last season.

Composition

Onduparaka and Blacks Power were the two teams that came down the ladder, while Mbale Heroes, Young Elephants, Kigezi Home Boyz and Kiyinda Boys from Mityana climbed from the respective third divisions.

Heroes returned after emerging top in the Eastern and North-East Regional Leagues while Elephants, Kigezi Home Boyz and Kiyinda Boys were the best in the Northern-West Nile, Western-Kitara and Buganda-Kampala inter-regional playoffs after winning their respective regions.

The best three teams at the end of this 2023/24 season will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League while only three bottom teams will be relegated as opposed to four in the original format.

Of the 42 teams that have been promoted from the Fufa Big League to the Uganda Premier League since the division was formed in 2009, only 15 exist in any of the two divisions.

More money

The clubs and players will start the season with heavy purses as Fufa and betting company betPawa entered a $320,000 (Shs1.18b) sponsorship deal at the beginning of the month.

According to the two parties, about 25 percent of the money will go towards a controversial player rewards scheme called the 'Locker-Room' Bonus.

“The players who make the squad list per match will receive cash tokens sent to their phones after the game if their team wins. We are setting aside 25% of the value of this partnership towards this LRB,” Ntoudi Mouyelo, the managing director at Mchezo Africa, owners of betPawa, is quoted by Fufa.

Every player that makes the matchday squad is expected to receive shs150,000 per game.

In total, the league will receive $150,000 (approx. shs565m) same as the Fufa Drum as Futsal gets shs70m.

It was not revealed how much the respective clubs will receive.

Challengers

Police missed out on an immediate return to the Uganda Premier League last season largely due to their recklessness at the business stage.

The Cops seemed to have regrouped and added in the topflight experience of coaches Simon Peter Mugerwa and his assistant Nestroy Kizito to their camp.

Both have not been involved at this level but their ability to organise a team that looks well-equipped for this level should come in handy.

They have signed quite a number of experienced legs like Gaddafi Kacancu and Isaac Ogwang from Arua Hill, Daniel Otto, Pius Wanji and Raymond Onyai and goalkeeper Edward Kasibante from rivals Kataka.

That roster should be good enough to place Police among the top three by close of business on Sunday 19, May next year.

Definitely, Onduparaka and Blacks Power are expected to challenge. The two clubs lost a significant number of players after dropping but have replaced what is enough to see them challenge.

The second division league is so demanding but its dynamics and terrain are not exactly the same as the topflight. Here, a moderately good squad, organisation and maintenance work a lot of magic.

Blacks Power returned their former darling Nigerian Innocent Maduka and Isaac Okello while retaining Franco Onen and Michael Siwu. the latter was the most valuable player in the division in the 2021/22 season.

They will be under the guidance of Allan Okello’s uncle Bob Obira and Francis Mugerwa.

Onduparaka, on the other side, elevated their former chief executive officer Anthony Affeti to chairman. The administrator has largely been credited with the famous rise of the Caterpillars as well as Arua Hill. Retaining Ababet as the main shirt sponsor and returning fans to rally the team this season will go a great deal in the team’s ambition to bounce back but that is not guaranteed because of the emerging forces.

Dark horses

The biggest teams to watch this season will be Mbale Heroes and Booma. Mbale Heroes were relegated to the third division two seasons ago, regrouped and look a much better side to contend for promotion.

They made a bold move last season by luring away experienced coach Abbey Kikomeko from the fangs of topflight teams to the third division.

The coach instantly earned the promotion before crossing over to Bul.

They have replaced him with a more experienced general in the Big-League battleground – Asaph Mwebaze.

Mwebaze spent most of the last decades swinging Maroons up and down the first and second divisions. The two leagues are now categorised as one under the Professional Leagues body.

The coach not only earned promotion thrice but emerged as the champion in the first edition in 2010, beating Gulu United 2-0 in Masindi, defunct The Saints 1-0 in 2015 and Masavu in 2017, both at Lugogo.

The team is glittered by a host of former topflight players like Muhammed Didi, James Otim, Mark Bamukyaye, George Kalyowa, Musa Malunda and Dan Shabena.

Mbale Heroes currently has one of the biggest fanbases in the country and is expected to turn the Mbale City stadium into a fortress.

The club is undergoing a transition in leadership under city lawyer Andrew Wambi and his first vice president Badru Chemisto and have managed to secure a relatively juicy sponsorship package from Budadiri West member of parliament Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The FDC secretary general, who was elected club patron, announced that he would cater for the salaries and allowances of the Mwebaze’s coaching and playing staff as well as their accommodation.

Booma, as well, seems to have borrowed a leaf from their close neighbours Kitara, whose organisation sailed them to the topflight last season.

Booma has not only borrowed a leaf but expertise as well after roping in former Kitara coach Mark Twinamasiko, who has previously promoted The Royals in 2020 and The Saints in 2015.

He has crossed over with midfielders Edson Agondeze, Patrick Mugume and John Kisakye, who played a key role in Kitara’s promotion.

Others include Allan Mugalu, Dickson Niwamanya, Amos Muwonge and former URA striker Ronald Kigongo

Twinamasiko left Kitara midway after collecting 31 of their 61 points last season.

The club has also attracted Kitara’s shirt sponsor Jonard Conglomerate into their chest in a deal worth shs100m for this season.

Jinja North United has done similar business by bringing in Sadiq Ssempijja who guided Mbarara City to the topflight last season. The coach has received sound financial backing from the ambitious club owner and businessman Ronld Isiko.

The additions and business off the pitch surely pit the three as the toughest dark horses to be watched this season.

Pretenders

Lugazi, Kyetume, Kataka and perennial underachievers Ndejje University are expected to float in mid-table and avoid relegation but newcomers Young Elephants will find life very hard in the division. Without enough financial muscle and a sound squad to navigate the terrains, nothing much is expected of them. All the four teams that went down last season were debutants unprepared for the job.

Kaaro Karungi and Calvary survived relegation by a whisker last season. There are no signs that they have done anything to improve their situation; therefore, it will be hard to skip the rope this time.

Previous teams promoted from the FBL

2009/10 – Maroons, Gulu United, Utoda

2010/11 – Maji, Hoima-Busia, Bul

2011/12 – Entebbe Young, Kiira Young, Victoria University

2012/13 – Bright Stars, CRO, Soana

2013/14 – Lweza, Sadolin, KJT Rwenshama

2014/15 – Maroons, The Saints, JMC Hippos

2015/16 – Kirinya Jinja SS, Onduparaka, Proline

2016/17 – Maroons, Masavu, Mbarara City

2017/18 – Ndejje University, Nyamityobora, Paidha Blacks Angel

2018/19 – Proline, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume

2019/20 – Myda, UPDF, Kitara

2020/21 – Tooro United, Arua Hill, Gaddafi

2021/22 – Blacks Power, Maroons, Kyetume*

2022/23 - Kitara, Mbarara City, Nec

The home grounds of the 15 Fufa Big League clubs

﻿Lugazi – Lugazi FC Stadium

Jinja North United - Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Kiyinda Boys - Homisdallen School, Gayaza

Kigezi Home Boyz - Kabale Municipal Stadium

Ndejje University - Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Uganda Police - Kavumba Recreation Center

Blacks Power – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira

Kataka - Mbale City Stadium

Mbale Heroes - Mbale City Stadium

Calvary - Midigo Primary School

Young Elephants - Anaka P/School Ground, Lira

Onduparaka - Green Light Stadium, Arua

Booma - Masindi Stadium

Kyetume - Nakisunga Ssaza Ground

Karo Karungi - St. George's Arena, Ibanda

Sunday

Ndejje University FC vs. Kaaro Karungi FC - Arena of Vision, Ndejje

Calvary FC vs. Kigezi Home Boyz FC Midigo P/S Grd- Yumbe

Blacks Power FC vs Onduparaka FC - Akiibua Stadium, Lira

Kyetume FC vs. Kiyinda Boys FC - Nakisunga Ssaza Grounds, Kyetume

Monday 25: Police FC vs. Young Elephant FC - Kavumba Recreation Centre