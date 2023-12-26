A lot to fix in little time for Victoria Pearls

The senior national women’s cricket team, Victoria Pearls, achieved their primary target: a top two finish at the ICC (International Cricket Council) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Finals played at Entebbe Oval recently.

By miraculously beating Tanzania by 10 runs in the tournament semifinal, skipper Consy Aweko and company booked a ticket to UAE capital Dubai for the Global Qualifier next February as the road to the Bangladesh 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup continues.

Poor finish, flawless start

However the Pearls finished the championship on a terrible low when they were beaten by favourites Zimbabwe by six wickets having set a low total of 79 runs.

“It was so close yet so far. We have taken in our batting lessons,” Aweko admitted after the final. The Pearls showed batting frailties towards the end of the championship, mirroring a bleak near future when they get to mingle with nine other top ICC Associate Nations in Dubai.

During the group stages of the tournament in Entebbe, Aweko rode on her luck to win the toss in all matches against Rwanda, Namibia and Nigeria; asking all her opponents to bat first.

That allowed Uganda room to operate within its greatest strength, limiting all of them to scores under 100 runs before winning by six, four and six wickets respectively.

Batting challenges

Things turned different when Aweko was twice asked to bat; first Tanzania in the semi-final where the team reeled at 5-3 (five runs for the loss of three wickets) after 26 balls before they were aided to an 89-run recovery stand by Stephannie Nampiina (51 runs off 53 balls) and Rita Musamali (35 off 48).

In the final, only Nampiina (26-run-a-ball) and Musamali (25 off 31) made double digits before Zimbabwe's Precious Marange picked a hat-trick (5/7 and a maiden) during her four-over bowling spell.

“We have to first start with what we have at hand. We have to first work on our batting,” Aweko admitted. Uganda’s highest opening partnership during the tournament was of 36 runs between Proscovia Alako and Kevin Awino.

Mbabazi to bat or bowl?

Awino’s strike rate of 48.91 must be improved to match the demands of power play in the T20 format. She finished with a total of 45 runs.

Despite her qualities, Alako made 37 runs in five matches with a best score of 23. She struggled with fitness which was quite evident with her shot selection and the run-out against Zimbabwe.

The shortcomings of this pair explain why it is the middle-order batters Musamali and Nampiina who stood out. At three, Janet Mbabazi was also caught in the storm, finishing with 55 runs at an average strike rate of 70.51 with the best score of 32 coming against Rwanda.

It may however go to selectors Richard Lwamafa, Richard Okia and Nehal Bibodi as well as coaches Lawrence Ssematimba and Lawrence Ssempijja to rethink the decision to get Mbabazi also bowling.

All-round applause for Musamali

Tournament MVP Marange topped the charts with 13 wickets, beating Uganda’s Mbabazi and Aweko by four wickets. Mbabazi and Aweko took nine wickets apiece.

To have her bat deeper, Mbabazi’s role with the ball may have to be limited but that could impact the unit’s slow bowling set-up greatly.

This paper understands Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), owing to the time too little before Dubai, may hire a batting consultant to aid Ssematimba and Ssempijja.

Uganda may have had challenges with the bat but Musamali was more consistent, finishing as third best batter with 107 runs.

With the ball, Musamali bowled some crucial overs, still picking up six wickets and finishing seventh on the list. Such all-round abilities are worth noting ahead of Dubai but she cannot rest on her laurels.

Wicket-keeping, pace bowling woes

During the tournament, Zimbabwe’s wicket-keeper Chiedza Teresia Dhururu made seven dismissals comprising six catches and one stumping.

Awino had slippery palms with Uganda’s gloves and several coaches beyond the rope questioned her decisions behind the stumps. She made one dismissal, a stumping and notwithstanding her experience, it evoked the conversation about the other wicket-keeper option in Esther Iloku.

Iloku and Patricia Malemikia are the only two players who did not play any match in Entebbe. Malemikia’s pace could be viewed as an option to try out at a time both Irene Alumo and Evelyn Anyipo struggled to keep it tidy.

Anyipo, who finished with three wickets for 57 runs in five matches, got better a little so late in the tournament that Aweko did not trust her with the new ball in the final against Zimbabwe.

Alumo however lost her place in the latter stages of the tournament after conceding 42 runs in five overs bowled across three matches. Her economy of 8.40 surely threatens her place on the plane to Dubai.

Perhaps, adhering to psychology notes from Edgar Kazibwe and pulling socks up over the next few weeks may flip the pages to better chapters for the Pearls.

TOURNAMENT AWARDS

MVP: Precious Marange (ZIM)

Best Batter: Modester Mupachikwa (ZIM)

Best Bowler: Janet Mbabazi (UGA)

Best Fielder: Sarah Etim (NGR)

TEAM UGANDA’S QUALIFYING SQUAD: Consy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi (vc), Sarah Akiteng, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Lorna Anyait, Evelyn Anyipo, Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephannie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Patricia Malemikia

2023 ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINALS

FINAL

Uganda 79/10 Zimbabwe 85/4

(Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets)

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Namibia vs. Botswana

(Match was washed out)

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Zimbabwe 150/6 Namibia 64/10

(Zimbabwe won by 64 runs)

Uganda 99/4 Tanzania 89/10

(Uganda won by 10 runs)

TOURNAMENT COLLATED RESULTS

GROUP A

Zimbabwe 111/9 Kenya 49/10

(Zimbabwe won by 62 runs)

Botswana 75/10 Tanzania 76/0

(Tanzania won by 10 wickets)

Kenya 35/3 (8 overs) Tanzania 42/3 (6.3 overs)

(Tanzania won by 7 wickets via DL)

Zimbabwe 162/5 Botswana 47/10

(Zimbabwe won by 115 runs)

Botswana 52/8 Kenya 34/1 (6 overs)

(Kenya won by 20 runs via D/L method)

Tanzania 82/10 Zimbabwe 84/1

(Zimbabwe won by 9 wickets)

GROUP B

Namibia 122/2 Nigeria 113/7

(Namibia won by 9 runs)

Rwanda 87/5 Uganda 89/4

(Uganda won by 6 wickets)

Rwanda 88/9 Nigeria 49/4 (10.3 overs)

(Nigeria won by 6 wickets via D/L)

Namibia 92/10 Uganda 93/6

(Uganda won by 4 wickets)

Namibia 102/7 Rwanda 91/8

(Namibia won by 11 runs)

Nigeria 63/9 Uganda 66/4

(Uganda won by 6 wickets)

TABLE STANDINGS

GROUP A

Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR

Zimbabwe 3 3 0 0 6 3.524

Tanzania 3 2 1 0 4 0.779

Kenya 3 1 2 0 2 -1.491

Botswana 3 0 3 0 0 -4.530





GROUP B

Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR

Uganda 3 3 0 0 6 0.960

Namibia 3 2 1 0 4 0.204

Nigeria 3 1 2 0 2 -0.687

Rwanda 3 0 3 0 0 -0.726