A new chapter for rugby heralds new season

It is the start of a new chapter in Ugandan rugby. The top most competition in the country will take a new direction starting Saturday.

What has always been a league of home and away fixtures will now transition into a championship format, with champions crowned through a playoffs arrangement.

The team that tops the regular season log will no longer win the title automatically but rather go through the quarterfinals, semis and the final to land the silverware.

The championship has been expanded in terms of numbers, from 10 to 11 teams, but with fewer games to be played in a one-off meeting between clubs during the regular season.

A case in point is that the defending champions will visit Platinum Credit Heathens this afternoon in the only regular season clash between the two. Marvin Odongo’s charges will have no chance of hosting Heathens since there’s no second round.

In total, teams will play 11 games each, compared to the 18 from the previous home and away arrangement. And from the 11 games, the top eight sides will go into the playoffs to fight for the championship while the bottom four engage in a relegation scuffle.

Mixed reactions

As the season kicks off, several stakeholders go into it with more questions than answers. It will come with several advantages but not without challenges for teams involved.

“It is a new format and right now we can’t tell how good or bad it will be,” Lifeguard Rams’ head coach Richard Lumu told Score before adding, “it is not good for clubs’ monetary development because it restricts all teams in terms of fewer games at home venues. That limits revenue for clubs and growth of a fan base.”

But, with teams facing one another just once, Lumu believes this will bring the best out of the players since there is a lot at stake.

He opined: “I think it will bring the best out of teams because it doesn’t give a second chance. So, all games are like finals.”

Pirates’ captain Ivan Magomu believes the competition could have been arranged better, allowing the top two sides to move straight to the semis and skip the quarterfinal hurdle.

Warriors and the Kitante Eagles are the two sides joining the top flight for the new season, with Rams, the team that was supposed to be relegated, also maintaining its status.

The Walukuba Barbarians will be hosting seven of their 11 games in Jinja, meaning that there will be some cost-cutting on travels.

“There is always going to be a backlash on any change. I think for us as a club, we are not going to spend a lot of money travelling to Kampala,” Walukuba Barbarians’ head coach Leonard Lubambula said.

The Barbarians, Jinja Hippos and Plascon Mongers are the top flight teams that spend the most, being the only sides based outside Kampala.

Lubambula added: “It is a new format and I think each game will be like a final. This is a good thing for the players, they are going to take every game as an opportunity to play all out and empty the tank.”

The quarters and semis will be played on a home and away basis, and the team with a better aggregate score will progress to the next round. The final, however, will be a one-off encounter.

Time to play

Pirates will be hoping to make it two wins in a row against Heathens at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

The Sea Robbers snatched a close 08-06 victory at the same venue on the way to the title last season and will be looking to replicate that as they start their campaign to defend it.

Muhammad Athiyo’s charges, however, go into the fixture full of confidence following their Uganda Cup victory two weeks ago.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

PLAYING SATURDAY

Rams vs. Impis, 4pm -Makerere

Heathens vs. Pirates, 4pm -Kyadondo

Eagles vs. Walukuba, 4pm -Kitante

Mongers vs. Buffaloes, 4pm -Entebbe

Hippos vs. Kobs, 4pm -Jinja