Advice: Funding, more training and enthusiasm can make Ugandan players better

Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif was close to pulling off a heist. Then she slipped. And lost the third set 21-23. She cried.

She enjoyed a loud support from Ugandan players, whenever she earned a point against Indian Alphia James in the Women’s Wheelchair 2 Singles final of the Uganda International Para-badminton Tournament 2023 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Sunday.

That support partly helped her recover from a 15-21 first set loss, to win the second set 22-20. Now she believed. Pushed herself within kissing distance of victory. But she lost the third set 21-23. Game over. She broke down in emotion.

Shaimaa’s victory that never was, meant a lot. She was Egypt’s only gold medal hopeful in the final. But most importantly she knew the loss had added more miles and hurdles into her journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“I wanted that gold medal but I was slightly unlucky,” she told Score.

Shaimaa’s experience in para-sport spans 20 years. The Egyptian competed at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens as a Discus thrower. She also won bronze medals at the 2013 in shotput and discus.

She also played para-badminton at the Tokyo 2020 Games. But she is still hungry for the big stage like the Paris Games next year.

For the last five years, she has competed in Wheelchair One category. But before the Uganda International, the classifiers moved her to the Wheelchair Two category. Now in a new class, she must work pretty hard.

“I was ranked sixth in the world Wheelchair One, now I am 14th in Wheelchair Two. That means I have to play about five more tournaments to qualify,” she said.

“I am just learning to play in this category at the same time chasing the qualifying points.”

This is Shaimaa’s fourth visit to Uganda. But what do Ugandan players need to reach her level?

“I have met Ugandan players several times. I last saw them in Bahrain (in May). I think they have improved over the years,” she said.

“Obviously, they need more funds to get the best equipment and better training. They also need to attend more international tournaments. I wish the government would fund them more. Some can really get to a better level.”

New Zealand’s Wojtek Czyz played one of the most entertaining finals of the Uganda International on Sunday. Alongside Indian teenager Abhijeet Sakhuja, Czyz lost the Men’s SL 3 - SL 4 Doubles 14-21, 21-15 and 21-17 to the Indian pair of Chandra Prakash and Naveen Sivakumar.

“I the shuttle was very fast compared to the ones we use,” he shared the view of most foreign players we interviewed.

“Generally we were a bit unlucky to lose the Doubles final. But I thank my partner for a good game.”

Czyz also missed out on the Men’s SL 3 Singles gold losing to Prakash 19-21 and 15-21. He shares Shaimaa’s view of Ugandan players.

“They can get really better if the game gets more funding such that they train more and better. The government funding is important but sponsors also help a great deal,” said Czyz, who has won multiple gold medals in para-athletics in the last 20 years.

The Australian duo of Martyn Ford and Grant Manzoney, who took bronze in the wheelchair Doubles, echoed Uganda’s need for more consistent training to reach the next level.

“Some players are really good,” Manzoney said. “Like Ali Mukasa, he could be one of the best wheelchair players in Africa.”

The two faced off in the group Singles and Manzoney won 21-12, 21-12. “I won but he really stretched me. He is good. He moves well and has good control of the court.”

If such players train more and get the right equipment, the Australians added, they can immediately improve.

The duo agreed that some Ugandan players struggle because they don’t have appropriate wheelchairs.

But Indian teenager Palak Kohli has a slightly different view. “Uganda players must have enthusiasm if they want to get to another level,” said Kohli, who defeated Uganda’s only finalist Harriet Nakayima 21-3 and 21-5, without breaking a sweat.

“To me, enthusiasm and will to do your best is everything on court. But I have seen Ugandan players several times but they seem not to improve, yet some really have potential.”

Kohli could be right. Her game against Nakayima in the SL 4 final was boring. Neither the Ugandans, nor the lively Indians, who cheered all their finalists, made any noise. Nakayima did not show any will to cause an upset. She was just not interested. It was less intense than a practice, yet in the semifinals a day before, Nakayima, 16, had defeated Kohli’s teammate Kanak Singh Jadaun 21-9; 19-21 and 21-14.

“She never stretched me at all,” Kohli, who also took gold at the Uganda International in 2021, told Score. “She lacked enthusiasm, which makes champions.”

Most Ugandan players, some of whom settled for gold, never expected much against opponents from New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Spain, Italy, Chinese Taipei, Azerbaijan, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Egypt, Benin, among others.

Now they are trying to pick up the pieces in the African Para-Badminton Championship, which started Tuesday at Lugogo.

But certainly, they will need more tournaments to qualify for Paris 2024.

UGANDAN MEDALISTS

SILVER

Harriet Nakayima

BRONZE

Rose Nansereko

Rita Asiimwe

Sarah Nazziwa

Sumini Mutesi

Elizabeth Mwesigwa

Resty Nangobi