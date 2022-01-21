Afcon 2021 fast shaping into a tourney for minnows yet Cecafa remains a backwater

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

After hitting rock bottom, the only way should be up, but not for African teams

At the time of writing this column, 32 matches had been contested in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Before African football’s showpiece tournament got under way, it was perfectly alright to dismiss as fanciful any forecast of the rulebook being torn to shreds. Unknown quantities like The Gambia, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Comoros, and Sierra Leone were widely expected to face a difficult slog.

