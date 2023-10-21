Africa’s Kop end keeps singing "You'll Never Walk Alone"

"In other news, Bissouma has been shown red", the resonant voice of Elijah Njawuzi cascades through the public address system at Fast Fusion Bugoloobi, eliciting cheers from Liverpool fans, among whom are season ticket holders.

Luton vs Tottenham was not Liverpool's most important game but their dedicated followers still gather at their iconic 'Kop End' every Premier League weekend to rally behind their team and, of course, taunt their rivals, particularly Manchester United.

Fast Sports Fusion arena is a modest clubhouse with futsal pitches. The TV broadcasting Tottenham’s game against Luton produces a shrill sound. Not many fans are paying attention but some can be seen, nodding heads in approval as if the red card was the end of ten-man Tottenham. But 24 hours later, Liverpool would play their game against Brighton.

Njawuzi, an administrator with the Uganda Olympic Committee, is a pioneer chairman of UGKop, a passionate fans club of Liverpool FC in Uganda.

Cut this man open and he'll every bead of blood will bleed every shade of red the Liverpool have ever worn and yet he has willingly passed on the opportunity to Mackwilliams Edward as the new chairman of what is termed as ‘Africa’s Kop End’.

Early days

UGKop traces its roots back to the early 2000s, with its nascent beginnings at Ntinda's famed Anfield Village. However, the supporters' group officially found its footing in 2012. It was born from a group of Liverpool enthusiasts, including Aldrine Nsubuga, who yearned to unite and share their devotion. Nsubuga's commitment goes beyond mere fandom; he's named his children after Liverpool legends, including his elder daughter, Anfield. He once remarked, "It shows how much I love Liverpool."

During this time, Liverpool was struggling to win the English Premier League but very strong in the Uefa Champions League.

In 2015, the fans group relocated to Mbuya until 2018 when they moved to Fast Sports Fusion in Bugoloobi, a facility owned by a staunch Liverpool fan, who lives in the USA.

"We are all united by the love we have for Liverpool. That is why we decided to do something," Macwilliams said.

A Telecommunications Engineer and a devoted Liverpool fan since 1998, the year Michael Owen shone for England at the FIFA World Cup, Macwilliams shared, "I also support Bayern in Germany and Barcelona in Spain. But United's treble in 1999 brought me closer to Liverpool. That treble ignited a fierce rivalry at home with my brother, who was a Man U fan."

He recalled purchasing his first Carlsberg-branded shirt in 2000, designating it as his "Sunday wear." In 2005, during a trip to Istanbul, Turkey, he proudly acquired his first authentic club jersey.

Macwilliams is set to lead as chairman until 2025, during which he aspires to guide the group to even greater heights. UGKop stands among the official Liverpool fan groups worldwide.

"We are 'Kops,' but the official name is 'Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda.' We directly subscribe to LFC," he noted.

UGKop boasts a membership exceeding 600 individuals, with just over 80 subscribing to Liverpool FC. After undergoing a thorough process to ascertain their Liverpool ‘lineage’, members pay an annual subscription fee of Shs120,000, which includes a welcome gift. Macwilliams himself has been a subscribing member of Liverpool FC since 2008, contributing an annual fee of Shs11,8000 to the English club.

Macwilliams' long-term vision is to secure a permanent home for UGKop, moving beyond their current status as tenants at Fast Sports Fusion Arena in Bugoloobi.

A diverse Kop end

As Liverpool fans, both male and female, queued up to capture a moment with Liverpool legend Steve McManaman, who was in Uganda for the Standard Chartered Cup, a five-a-side football tournament offering the winning team a chance to visit Anfield and witness Liverpool in action, they donned an array of Liverpool jerseys from various eras. McManaman also launched the UGKop League, where one of the teams bears his name. Banners adorned with Liverpool's club badge were prominently displayed in the TV room.

To welcome "Macca," they united in a resounding rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone," Liverpool's iconic anthem. Liverpool's strong start to the season, positioning them among the top five, is a source of immense pride for their fans.

McManaman, sharing insights about the club's ambitions for the season, emphasized that Liverpool are true title contenders, much to the delight and pride of the attentive fans. Macwilliams passionately shares his optimism about Liverpool's prospects this season, with words flowing faster than Mo Salah's footwork when discussing their title aspirations.

"To be honest, this is our year," he declared. "I am excited, but I hope our owners can secure an authentic number six and two quality defenders," he added.

While the clubhouse is predominantly male-dominated, there are also female fans well-versed in Liverpool football. Jeninah Trent Babirye, serving UGKop as the media liaison officer, expressed her unwavering loyalty to Liverpool.

"I'll always be a Liverpool fan," she declared, revealing that her favorite player is midfielder Dominik Szobolai. She emphasided that supporting Liverpool is more than a mere choice; it's in her DNA.

According to Babirye, attending Liverpool matches is an indescribable feeling.

"Being a member of UGKop is a status symbol. The atmosphere is electric when we come together. That magic and sense of community make us one," Babirye said.

"I could have been born in a family that supports different teams but Liverpool is in my DNA," she said.

According to Babirye, going to watch Liverpool "is a feeling". She says "it does not matter how much money you have in the bank, all that matters is that you become part of Liverpool.”

The Official Liverpool Supporters Club of Uganda (OLSCU), commonly known as UGKop, is comprised of members, not shareholders, who each spend Shs120,000 a year to join as a 'full member’. They have equal voting rights and every member is encouraged to attend games as well as Sunday training sessions.

"When you come here you feel empowered. You actually matter. You can't underestimate how significant that is for the fans," Babirye said.

Future

Macwilliams is firm in his vision for the fan group's future. He aims to see OLSCU establish its own clubhouse in the city within a decade.

"We planted a forest in Nakaseke, and now we want to cultivate our own commercial forest, across about 200 acres. After approximately seven years, when we sell the trees, we can finally have our own clubhouse," he explained.

Currently, the group relies on members' contributions for funding, with members covering the expenses associated with hosting events at the venue, including end-of-year parties, music shows, and blood donation drives.

While the competition for the title will be fierce, the heartstrings of Liverpool fans in Uganda continue to resonate with hope for their beloved club.