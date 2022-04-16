After Eto’o’s feat, will Drogba and our own David Obua hand fat cats losses?

Last December, a landmark moment was hailed after Samuel Eto’o scored a famous victory over a [football] career politician to become Cameroon’s FA (Fecafoot) head. It is easy to see why.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya– the fat cat who polled 31 votes to Eto’o’s 43 – is the very embodiment of an African sports administrator. The self-serving, tactical calculations he actively seeks out have taken the 60-year-old Cameroonian places.

Small wonder, many observers were quick to issue Eto’o dire warnings. They reasoned that the usual playbook of scare tactics and dirty tricks that has seen Njoya rise to the top echelons of the African football governing body would be telling.

Njoya is the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football (Caf). He began his charmless spell in sports management back in 2002 when his presidency helped Federal Sporting FC du Noun join the Cameroonian top flight football league. Back then, Eto’o had just won his second and final African title with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

By the time Njoya was holding down two jobs as president of the Cameroon Golf Federation and Yaoundé Golf Club, Eto’o was winning the first of three Uefa Champions League titles.

When Njoya’s name eventually ended up on the ballot with Eto’o’s last December, the veteran sports administrator was exuding a confidence that could quite easily be confused for dumbness.

It appeared as if everyone – bar the man himself –expected Eto’o to be blown to the peripheries. While Njoya lacked the sophistication and innate authority of his distinguished opponent, the fat cat was expected to hold the entire electoral process together. Well, he did not.

It’s still early days yet, but Eto’o’s presidency has already had its moments. Eto’o’s detractors will nonetheless say that his presidency deserves to be remembered for one thing and one thing alone – failing to win the Afcon title on home soil.

Qualifying for this year’s World Cup finals at Algeria’s expense – and in the manner the Indomitable Lions did! (Karl Toko Ekambi scoring a last-gasp winner in Blida) – has managed to smooth things out.

While it is unclear whether Cameroon’s most capped player – Rigobert Song – was installed in the Indomitable Lions’ dugout at the behest of Eto’o, the feel-good factor the latter has brought is not in dispute. Perhaps most significantly of all, a new generation of African FA heads may be on the horizon.

Already, Didier Drogba has received the green light to vie for Ivory Coast football’s top job on April 23. Fat cats had previously burnt the midnight oil to ensure that the former Chelsea striker is deemed ineligible to stand. He was, but not anymore!

So when will Uganda’s moment in the sun blip on the radar? Well, it did in 1998 when Denis Obua stunned Twaha Kakaire. Things didn’t quite go the way so-called ex-internationals hoped they would. Obua instead continued to do the bidding of fat cats until 2005 when then Sports minister, Henry Okello Oryem, sent him on gardening leave.