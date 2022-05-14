Akankwasa rallies Cricket Cranes

National senior men’s cricket team coach Laurence Mahatlane still holds the two wins from last month’s Tour of Namibia in high regard.

They are strong building blocks for the Cricket Cranes before the Pearl of Africa hosts five others for round two of the ICC ODI World Cup Challenge League B next month.

Ahead of the crunch June 14-28 showpiece, Uganda will do final preparations with an eight-match series over 10 days against Nigeria’s Kaduna State who are visiting here.

Related Plascon paint Cricket Cranes in Shs240m colours Cricket

“It is an opportunity for the coach to explore other guys who didn’t get a chance to go to Namibia,” team manager Jackson Kavuma told this paper.

“Also to give guys who didn’t perform well in Namibia an opportunity for them to get some runs and wickets,” he added.

Put simply, it is a Series to offer game time to those looking to make Mahatlane’s final squad.

Confidence boost

The South African coach has opted to name rising star Frank Akankwasa as captain for this task.

“I think I was given the armband to get more confident and play when I am quite free,” said the youngster nicknamed ‘Danger’.

“It is very important because I can think I can say something and they (players) listen to me. It will push you to lead by example,” said the exciting all-rounder.

From Namibia, there are also top-order batsmen Emmanuel Hashaya and Arnold Otwani, wicket-keeper Fred Achelam, young pace bowler Juma Miyaji and Richard Agamire.

But there is a crop of returning experienced players like Bilal Hassun from injury while former captain Roger Mukasa has been given a chance in the T20 fold.

Achelam and coach Mahatlane. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Furthermore, fringe young players like Gerald Mubiru, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Siraj Nsubuga and Jonathan Kizza as well as U19 graduates Pascal Murungi and Ismail Munir are looking to impress the selection panel.

The Cricket Cranes hope to get off to a winning note against Kaduna State in the first 50-Over duel at the Kyambogo Oval before another at Kamengo Oval tomorrow.

“Everyone wants to start on a high. We set standards and we don’t want to lower them,” Akankwasa added.

He said...

Akankwasa on armband

I think I was given the armband to get more confident and play when I am quite free. It is very important because I can think I can say something and they (players) listen to me. It will push you to lead by example.

KADUNA TOUR OF UGANDA

OPENING FIXTURE - AT KYAMBOGO

10am: Uganda Select vs. Kaduna State (50 Overs)

SUNDAY AT KAMENGO OVAL

10am: Uganda Select vs. Kaduna State (50 Overs)