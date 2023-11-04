Alex Kitata: The humble goal poacher leading Bul’s hunt

Alex Kitata has exploded into the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season in style. The striker had blown hot and cold since bursting into the scene with the defunct Saints in 2014 in the Fufa Big League but seems to have rediscovered his mojo, leading the scorers chart with four goals in his first six games for Bul with a man-of-the-match to his name.

Since last season, Kitata has contributed more than 15 goals, making him one of the hottest properties in the local football scene. From rebeling against his parents wishes not to play football, scoring goals for fun and a forced six-month sabbatical that almost forced him to retire, his journey, like many, has not been rosy!

Unearthed

Kitata was identified by former Red Pepper journalist Richard Kintu while teaching during his part-time job at Kayunga Light College.

Kintu, an admirer of SC Villa, took it upon himself to extend his services to coaching the school’s football team.

One day during his usual routines, Kintu spotted a boy who had some rare qualities above the rest and got interested in him.

“I was in charge of the [school] team and decided to split them according to their houses but even with his age, you could realize that he was very special compared to the rest,” Kintu narrates his first encounter with the marksman in 2012 while in senior one.

“I saw something very special in him and always told his teammates that whenever they get the ball, they should make sure it reaches him and he could score.”

Trouble starts

Kitata’s parents Charles Ndaula and Ruth Nankabirwa objected his attempts to concentrate on football causing him some trouble.

“They didn’t want me to play football but it was already in me so, I decided to take the punishments but stuck to my path,” Kitata says with a cunning smile.

His school director Jimmy Balamaga as well didn’t like the path Kitata was taking and that set a collision path with both the striker and his mentor Kintu and him. Balamaga wanted Kitata to be groomed into a teacher.Kitata and his advisor were not shaken.

“I sat with the director and tried to convince him that football pays a lot of money nowadays and that he can still go for both. He agreed but not entirely,” Kintu adds.

Jackpot

It was not long before Kintu found a nearby club for Kitata to showcase his skills. He took him to Mukono Pirates in the Mukono District first division where he played in the 2013 season.

The club was then bought by Johnson Musinguzi and Patrick Mugumya, the bosses at the now-defunct RedPepper Publications, and branded it The Saints. Kitata’s prowess had not gone unnoticed.

It is at the club where Kintu’s words came to life and changed the minds of Kitata’s parents and school director when the newly-promoted Fufa Big League club forked about Shs15m sign-on fee for his services.

The school also offered him a sports scholarship for his advanced level education after successfully completing his ordinary level in 2015.

“The scholarship changed my parents’ minds and they started supported me in my career in football. That made me very happy and gave me more reason to work even harder,” Kitata says as he prefers to keep the Saints deal silent.

Guardian angel

They say that “A good friend is worth their weight in gold” and truly, to Kitata, Kintu was such a friend.

Kintu’s bond with Kitata grew stronger even after going different ways after his secondary education.

He attributes his discipline and humility to the nuggets of wisdom provided by his advisor.

“He has been very instrumental in shaping and keeping me on track. That is why when I got my first job while studying I decided to rent near his home so that I can always consult where necessary.

“He showed me how some very talented players were wasted and how others made it ,” Kitata tells.

Kintu connected Kitata to his first job at Saints and convinced him to invest the money in rental units.

Big League adventure

Kitata’s abilities shone brightest at The Saints in his and the club’s debut season in the Big league.

The striker guided the side to the Uganda Premier League in their first attempt at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Along the way, Kitata netted 15 goals that won the team a direct promotion in the Rwenzori Group. While Saints failed to win the trophy, Kitata walked home a happy man with the golden boot.

His tally of 15 goals remains the fourth-highest count in the division behind Edrisa Lubega, Patrick Kaddu and the duo of Denis Omedi and Henry Kitegenyi.

Knocking national doors

His goal-return caught the eyes of the former Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who called him for the 2015 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

The Kobs went on to lose 6-1 on aggregate, a double-tragedy for Kitata who warmed the bench the whole time and therefore denied a debut on national colours but he has not given up yet.

Journeyman

Kitata debuted in the topflight with The Saints in 2016 but managed only four goals. He crossed over to Villa in 2016 where he scored eight goals.

“I found the league very different from the lower levels and that pressure, in a way, affected my performance but the move to Villa helped me rediscover myself,” he reckons.

Kitata then turned into a journeyman, hopping from Villa to UPDF for two years before joining Gaddafi last year. In between, 2017 and 2018, Kitata’s family issues almost ended his football career. The striker had joined Kitara on a yearlong deal but stayed out for over six months, a situation he prefers to keep private.

He picked himself up and trained again and joined UPDF

The striker shot again into the limelight with Soldier Boys scoring eight goals and three assists to finish among the top ten marksmen in the league last season before Bul cane calling.

Title talk and Cranes

Like Vardy led an outsider in Leicester City to shock the world by winning the English Premier league in 2016, Kitata hopes to emulate that by giving Bul his first-ever league title.

“The most important part of him is that he is disciplined, hardworking and always ready to learn. That’s what fails most players in their career,” Bul head coach Abbey Kikomeko says about his top striker.

Kitata, who turned 27 on September 1, borrows his motivation from England National Jamie Vardy who toiled through the English football league system for eight years before earning his call to the Three Lions in 2015 at the age of 28. Kitata is freeing his incoming calls to wait for the big one as he works to maintain his form.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play for the national team and everyone has his own time because there are players who have gone on to do it at an earlier stage and those that did it later; I believe mine is coming but the onus is on me to keep the shape and form,” Kitata expresses optimism.

His first coach Mark Twinamasiko has advised the striker to keep his head high and work on his mentality especially when competition tightens or suffers a deep in form.

Name – Alex ‘Benzema’ Kitata

Date of birth – September 9, 1996

Father – Charles Ndaula

Mother - Ruth Nankabirwa

Wife - Sarah Nansubuga

Clubs - The saints (2014 – 2016), SC Villa (2016-18), Kitara (August 2018-February 2019), UPDF (2019 -2021), Gaddafi (2021-2023), Bul (August 2023 to date)