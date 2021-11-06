Alexander-Arnold is a weapon England can’t afford to waste

The author, Mark Lawrenson

By  Guest Writer

If anyone needs convincing that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be England’s first-choice right-back, his performance against Atletico Madrid is a good place to start.
I am not one of those who needs reminding of how good Trent is, but he still produces moments like his cross for Liverpool’s first goal in their win on Wednesday that just make you go ‘wow’.

