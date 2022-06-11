Algerians leave Cranes and company in a race for crumbs

Uganda and Niger coaches, Micho Sredojevic and Jean Michel Cavalli left St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Wednesday having made peace with the fact that theirs is now a fully-fledged battle of lightweights.

Tanzania falling 2-0 to Uganda’s earlier tormentors, Algeria, in Dar es Salaam later only completed their league composition.

Now the three, with Niger leading the pack on two points after the 1-1 with Uganda, have to trade blows against each other until the last breath.

“We are in a mini league with Niger and Tanzania, and we believe we have everything to win that second place and still qualify for Africa Cup of Nations,” Micho vowed.

His Niger French counterpart, Cavalli, was happy with the draw with the Cranes but also acknowledged it was becoming quite some puzzle for them, Uganda and Tanzania.

“It was a good game because we didn’t lose to Uganda, which is a good team, but it is now tricky for Niger, Tanzania and Uganda,” said Cavalli.

Permutations

Early results seem to suggest that the trio will all drop points to Algeria, and some could even drop all six.

Algeria could confirm their qualification as early as their third game of the group when they face Niger in September.

At the same time Uganda will be facing off with neighbours Tanzania – first at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende and later Dar es Salaam.

The plan and permutations for Uganda, Tanzania and Niger are very clear.

Only one place is up for grabs, and they are their own targets for points. Anything off Algeria will be a mighty bonus.

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda and Tanzania could warm up for their September Afcon double header with a clash in the Chan 2023 qualifiers.

The Cranes face the winner between Somalia and Tanzania in the final round of Chan qualification in August.

Chan is a tournament ring-fenced for local based players, and Uganda, Tanzania and Niger, who are also in these qualifiers, have a significant number of home based stars in their Afcon squads.

Criticism...A hero no more

Micho earned his place in the hearts of Uganda Cranes fans when he guided the team into exorcising the Africa Cup of Nations jinx with qualification to the 2017 edition after 39 years in the wilderness.

The Serbian would then leave the Cranes who went on to qualify for the next tournament in 2019 under French tactician Sebastien Desabre. However, Micho’s return has not been what many had expected.

The Serbian has been under constant criticism for his defensive tactics and, short of good returns against Tanzania in September, the conclusion would be that his brand of football is no longer tenable.

UGANDA’s REMAINING FIXTURES

September 2022

Uganda vs. Tanzania

Tanzania vs. Uganda

March 2023

Uganda vs. Algeria

Niger vs. Uganda