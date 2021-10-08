All to play for in Uganda’s group

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Both Uganda and Rwanda have barely had time to go over Thursday’s events in Kigali as tomorrow’s business fast approaches.

The two will have had just one day for travel, meaning an extra 24 hours will have been for assessing who passes the late fitness tests and which fresher players carry out tomorrow’s tasks.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic will be looking to building momentum from Thursday’s 1-0 maiden win in Kigali by completing a six-point haul.

On his part, Amavubi Stars coach Vincent Mashami – as the Rwanda FA tweeted after the final whistle in Kigali, “Three days to revenge mission. Aluta continua,” he can only remain positive.

They can look to that famous 1-0 victory over Uganda at Namboole in the 2004 Afcon qualifiers, which saw their hosts ridiculously fall for perceived fetishes.

The Cranes medical team will be working overtime to see left back Isaac Muleme and striker and Kigali match winner Fahad Bayo are fit after the two hobbled off injured.

Just like the burden of not beating Rwanda in Rwanda heading into Thursday match, tomorrow’s affair also comes with its own concerns.

Kitende has hardly been the best of Uganda’s hunting ground, with players picking injuries on the artificial turn and the team struggling to string passes together.

The Cranes will hope to not only record their first victory there since the 1-0 victory over South Sudan last November, but to also show a semblance of identity.

Their measured showing in Kigali will be masked by the three points, but more will be asked of Micho’s boys when they seek to complete the double and Uganda’s Independence celebrations in style.

[email protected]





World Cup qualifiers

Matchday 3 results

Rwanda 0 - 1 Uganda

Mali 5 - 0 Kenya

SUNDAY

Uganda vs. Rwanda

Kenya vs. Mali