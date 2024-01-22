Amaniyo playing again after paralysis

No kind of look at Flavio Amaniyo will show you any symptoms of defect or damage.

In fact, when she mentioned surviving a motor accident that kept her away from table tennis for nearly seven months, my eyes rounded her head-to-toe searching for scars. I did not see any.

But the damage she suffered in that incident in early May 2023, was not primarily physical but seriously messed up her life.

“The accident paralysed half my body,” Amaniyo told Score after playing three games in the National Table Tennis League at CFK Bugolobi last Sunday.

Amaniyo said in the accident she hit her right temple against a car wall, damaged her nerves, making her right side of body: arms, legs, dysfunctional for long in such an important year when she was supposed to write her final high school exams and maybe try her luck at qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Both career goals were threatened as she fought for her life in hospital, especially for the first three months.

Amaniyo, who studied Mathmematics, Entreprenuership and Art, at St Michael International School, missed Second Term but her father encouraged her to try Mock exams, when most had written her off. She passed.



Coping the hard way

But coping was harder than the exams. The doctors had assured her that if she avoids situations that strain her brain, she might fully recover in six months.

“They warned me that straining my brain would trigger a relapse in my nerves.”

She tried to follow the prescription. Her family was equally supportive. But at school, it was a different ball game. Some teachers were not collaborative.

She recalls one incident when she got stressed and went unconscious for hours. “I blacked out about 7pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday,” she said.

She had just resumed school and her father had told the teachers and the school nurse about her fragile situation. She was a special case.

“But some teachers think you are just finding excuses and they stressed me a lot, until I blacked out. ”

It was terrible. Her parents even wished they could take her to another school, but it was hard because this is where she had registered for her A’ Level exams.

Comeback

In Third Term, most teachers suggested that Amaniyo repeats Senior Six, assuming that then she will be in better mental and physical shape.

"But my dad believed I could write the final exams and pass despite my condition," she said.

Her father's belief was inspired by her daughter's confidence.

"Even under the circumstances, I can remember what I read yesterday," Amaniyo told the school nurse, who feared she was still vulnerable.

"So, if I read little, it's what I write on paper. Let me do it on my pace," she insisted. And she strongly expects good results.

Amaniyo played at the African Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon in 2020. She was also the top seed among gilrs in the national qualifiers for the International Schools Federation Gymnasiade in Normandy, France 2022. In table tennis,

Uganda's boys' team finished 11th and girls’ 13th among 63 countries thatbtook part in 20 sports disciplines in this event sort of an Olympics for students aged 16-18.

Amaniyo thought this international experience would be crucial in shaping her sporting career. But nearly a year later, tragedy struck.

"I disappeared from school; even the table tennis family didn't know where I was," she said.

“Hopefully, I’m back in the game, trying to pull up my socks though people have been training and people can beat."

In her first league appearance last Sunday, Amaniyo lost 3-0 to Kibuli SS's teenage sensation Jemimah Nakawala, who went top of the Women's table on 15 points in eight matches.

Amaniyo lost by the same score to familiar foe Amina Nampeera of Mbogo College.

In her third match she avenged those defeats by beating another familiar opponent Mariam Kirabira, of Mbogo College, 3-0.

This was an improvement after winning just two matches in 15 at the national trials for the African Games two weeks ago. She will not go to Accra for the Games.

She also cannot win the league because she will not play the games she missed. But she is happy.



"I'm so happy for my performance after a long disappearance.



"Though it’s kinda (sic) challenging that the people I used to beat are beating me now," she said.

"Flavia was a very good player with huge potential," Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe told Score.

"That unfortunate incident hampered her progress. But I am glad she is back and playing fairly well."

Cost not clear yet



Thanks to a caring family, brilliant doctors and the Grace of the Almighty, Amaniyo feels much better now. Though the danger is not gone for good.



“Sometimes it comes back and my arm or leg freezes," she said in a tone and pitch that hinted the pain she suffers.



The right is her stronger hand. And leg. Without them, she cannot play. She badly needs them fit and flexible to catch up with her opponents and realise her potential. But she will take one step at a time.

AMANIYO LEAGUE RESULTS



Flavia Amaniyo 0-3 Amina Nampeera



Flavia Amaniyo 3-0 Mariam Kirabira



Jemimah Nakawala 3-0 Flavia Amaniyo