Ancelotti deserves respect as all-time great

Carlo Ancelotti’s numerous detractors have for years accused him of lacking tactical depth. By instead preferring to attribute his multiple Champions League successes to luck, they’re displaying a distinct lack of respect for the Real Madrid boss.

It takes considerable acumen and man-management skills for a coach to win the world’s most coveted soccer accolade, not one, not two, not three but on four occasions. A record European champion and winner of league titles in all the continent’s five major leagues is not supposed to be taken lightly.

And yet Ancelotti has not got the universal acclaims accorded to luminaries like Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and even Jose Mourinho. It’s hard to finger exactly why the former AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Everton boss failed to get full value from the vastly talented outfit he assembled at Goodison Park.

Remember, this is a manager who was literally laughed out of the Allianz Arena because players alleged his coaching methods were too laid back and outdated.

I was among the hordes who felt Santiago Bernabeu supremo Florentino Perez was making a grave error by re-hiring the manager who guided Real to La Decima in 2014.

“Never go back to your ex, lest you have your fingers burnt,” is the thought process that informed. Ancelotti has forced all and sundry to eat humble pie by adding the Primera Liga title to a Premier League and FA Cup double he won at Chelsea, as well as League crowns with AC Milan Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

It could be that Italian is not acclaimed because he’s not given to verbal gymnastics, is press shy and never explains how his teams achieve so much success. This season alone, his list of accomplishments should shut up naysayers.

Shaping aged squad

Carletto, as he is fondly called, has extracted what is arguably the best season of Karim Benzema’s career. The Frenchman has put himself in good stead to win the Ballon d’Or by top scoring in both La Liga and Champions League.

Besides, a coach capable of formenting a siege mentality out of a midfield with a combined age of 100 – Casemiro is 31, Luka Modric 36 and Toni Kroos 33 – deserves plaudits.

Benzema himself is just a few weeks short of his 35th birthday. It takes a man manager per excellence to coerce such soccer dinosaurs into rolling back the years.

Perhaps Ancelotti’s biggest contribution has been successful handling of a transition. Vinicius Junior’s transformation under Carletto has seen him go from a promising winger blighted by poor decision making in the final third, to the world’s second most valuable player behind PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Eder Militao has meanwhile seamlessly filled in the defensive hole created by the departure of experienced pair Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane.

Evidence of Militao’s rapid progress was best displayed in the Champions League final in which he subdued Liverpool’s fabled front three with minimum fuss.

If football’s glitterati ever creates a Manager’s Hall of Fame, this cigar smoking Italian ought to be among the first ten nominees along with Romanian Mircea Lucescu, Ukrainian Valeriy Lobanovskyi, Dutchman Rinus Michel, German Ottmar Hitzfield, Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.