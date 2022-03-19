Another chance for rugby to celebrate ‘Simba’ Mileke

When Patrick Mileke breathed his last on the morning of September 8, 2019, the local rugby fraternity lost a father, brother and friend. He was one of a kind and in everyone’s good books, you can say rival fans loved him more.

His love for rugby started in his university days at Makerere where he played, years later he had three sons playing the game.

Along with his wife, Deborah Mileke Sifuna, they were permanent fixtures at rugby games. On days like this, when Kobs played Warriors, the Mileke family found itself in one place.

Erasmus and Gabriel Aredo of Warriors turned up against their younger sibling Joseph Aredo who plays at Kobs while the big man watched on from the sidelines with his better half and a granddaughter.

“Papa would have loved this fixture, it was one of his favourite games. He would have been on the sidelines watching his sons go at it and we all remain his sons,” said Kobs strength and conditioning coach Timothy Mudoola.

Simon Makumbi added: “It’s the Mileke week, we are playing for the big man.”

The rugby fraternity saw a need to celebrate a man who had the game at heart as Kobs and Warriors birthed the Mileke Memorial Shield.

The third edition gets underway today with the two clubs facing off in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership at Legends Rugby Club. They are fighting different battles.