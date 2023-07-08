Another Fufa symposium ends with more questions than answers

The recent poor performance of the senior national team, Uganda Cranes, at the Africa Nations Championship and in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has raised a lot of dust. Many stakeholders have questioned the quality of football played.

The below-par performance in the just-concluded StarTimes Uganda Premier League made matters worse.

In a show of concern or just another cover-up, the body in charge of football in the country, Fufa, organized a one-day symposium to discuss the way forward.

The one-day event happened at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru with a number of

According to Fufa, the symposium was meant to bring together the stakeholders to “discuss a National Football Technical Plan for the period 2023-2030” in order to shape a “comprehensive and strategic technical plan for our Nation’s football”.

The plan

Fufa highlighted three key areas that they felt the technical plan needed to address. They include spreading the game to the masses and “creating a high-performance culture for elite performers”.

They also highlighted the need to introduce a brand of football that will be “entertaining and purposeful” as well as export players to the European markets.

“Fufa has come up with ideas but we are here to hear from other stakeholders who we believe have many more ideas about the technical plan,” Fufa president Moses Magogo said, adding that “we need to make changes that will help us improve the game for the future.”

According to FUFA, the points discussed touched on elite and professional football, life after, coach education, talent identification and referees’ development.

They also discussed medicine, science and technology, facilities and equipment.

Jinja Declaration

This is not the first time the federation organises a symposium or seminar of that nature.

The first one was the Jinja Declaration signed in January 2010 by Fufa and the top-flight clubs under the supervision of Fifa under the Win In Africa With Africa initiative.

The 18-page document aimed to address the issues regarding club licensing and league management as they aimed at professionalising the Uganda Premier League, known as Super League by then. Magogo was chosen as chairperson of the ad-hoc committee tasked to monitor the implementation of the resolutions.

He worked with Kavuma Kabenge and current Fufa exco member Issa Magoola.

Project Cameroon 2019

Then came the January 2015 symposium at the Imperial Royale Hotel immediately after Uganda Cranes failed to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

The symposium idea mooted by Magogo was dubbed “Road Map to Project Cameroon 2019” to address the national team’s continuous failure to qualify for the continental finals.

The committee was headed by current Fufa 1st vice president Justus Mugisha and secretary general National Council of Sports Dr. Bernard Ogwel, an exco member at the time.

Others were current exco members Rogers Mulindwa and Sam Mpiima as well as journalist Mark Namanya.

The symposium discussed topics varying from governance, development, facilities, talent identification, capacity building, the role of media and government funding.

Fufa invited speakers from European countries like England and Germany, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya.

Upgrade

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, who attended Monday’s symposium, the ‘Project 2019’ was a success.

“The first time we hosted a symposium was in 2015, and that helped us to break the 39-year jinx of not qualifying for Afcon,” Micho noted.

“So,” Micho explains the current version, “the new one is like a phone that needs an upgrade as time evolves.

“There are good ideas like, for example, you cannot come to the national team to be taught playing style because that has to come from a curriculum that is followed from the primary schools, academies to clubs.

“If we want ball players, then we need to develop the players throughout the system, the regional pitches and so forth,” he added.

Micho highlights the need to introduce a reserve league, more playing time for players using the double-licensing proposal and

Same old?

Fufa and the UPL crafted yet another version in July 2018 in what they said “was a bid aimed at professionalizing” the UPL.

“I don’t think these symposiums have an impact because we can’t introduce a new one without exhausting the previous ones and then assess the progress and analyse the challenges,” Haruna Kyobe, one of the directors at Vipers told Score.

“We can’t be discussing a ‘National Technical Plan’ without the technical people being at the heart of it,” he adds.

Other voices have asked for the assessment of the previous symposiums and

“What were the challenges then, how did we solve and what new ones have we identified?

“It looks like the political wing is trying to buy time or run away from taking responsibilities for failure like we do when the team (Uganda Cranes) wins because all these issues have been raised for the last 13+ years” a club administrator who preferred to remain anonymous queried.

Uganda Premier League chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani struggled to explain the gains from the 2018 symposium but noted that

“the previous symposium dealt with general issues but this one is about the sport itself,” he stuttered.

“We had some gains like government coming on board,” Bainamani continued, “the league benefitted indirectly because the government funded the national team and we also got money for prize money [from Fufa].”

“The symposium today will help us know the current status of our clubs, the achievements so far, the challenges and forge a way forward,” Magogo said on July 5, 2018 at the Serene Suites.

Implementation

The symposium has split the football fraternity with some supporting while another set is left to sit and watch the end product.

To another group, it was just another event and partly right because of the history of the symposiums that have failed to address some recurring challenges.

Among the suggestions by Fufa was to own a team in the top flight that could help in grooming and developing talents during competition.

KCCA chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi is convinced that the Monday symposium addressed the needs of the game but was opposed to that particular proposal.

“The ideas were very good, only that I felt the proposal for Fufa to have a team in the league wasn’t right because you can’t be a regulator and at the same time compete,” Muhoozi, who was among the congregation in Njeru, reveals.

“These ideas are very good and can take us somewhere but just like in my remarks, I advised that it will be good if the ideas are implemented and not left only on paper,” Muhoozi remarked further.

Just like Muhoozi, it remains to be seen whether Fufa will come good this time with the strategy set for 2023-2030 overlapping Magogo’s third term in office.

Fufa symposiums and seminars

Jinja Declaration

Date: January 23, 2010.

Venue: Jinja Nile Resort

Objective: Professionalise Uganda Premier League (Super League)

Road Map to Project Cameroon 2019

Date: January 23, 2015

Venue: Imperial Royale Hotel

Objective: Afcon 2019 qualification

Fufa-UPL Symposium

Date: July 5, 2018

Venue: Serene Suites Mutundwe

Objective: Professionalise Uganda Premier League

National Football Technical Plan 2023-2030

Date: July 3, 2023

Venue: FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru

Objective: shaping a comprehensive and strategic technical plan for Uganda’s football