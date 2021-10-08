Any talk about football purism for Uganda Cranes is a guise for snobbery

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

No one really knew for sure which television channel would be showing round one of the Rwanda-Uganda World Cup qualifier duology last Thursday. Many of us typically assumed that the social media announcement by UBC was one of those instances when promise quickly turns into misery and logically assumed the more reliable Rwanda TV would be a better option to bank on.

Unsurprisingly, UBC got switched off within minutes of the start. Then shockingly, RTV too got switched off. To be fair to both it wasn’t a case of old habits coming back to bite or the dropping of standards. Apparently, this had to do with contractual obligations that mean the qualifiers can only show on free to air channels.

I don’t know if what followed were phone calls from very frustrated but powerful people in the background, but the two pay TV channels did eventually turn back on. And so it was that after what felt like a lifetime of flipping between the channels or scrambling to renew our acquaintances with free to air hosts, we did eventually get to see the game or what was left of it.

For all the trouble it took the game was a drab affair. I do, however, despair at the public debate about our negative tactics which seemed to be the collective opinion on almost all fora that I am part of.

We have really become snobs, haven’t we? Forget the fact that this was a derby played at an away ground. Since when did how we play in a World Cup qualification matter more than the result? Are we really saying that it would have been okay even if we had lost this game beautifully?

I am really beginning to think that for many of us, our unhealthy reliance on televised European football has simply taught us to be unreasonable about our footballing prospects. It is really starting to feel like many of us fancy the Uganda Cranes as footballing purists and that we should distinguish ourselves from those we perceive as lacking in technical sophistication.

To invoke nostalgic memories of Sebastian Desabre’ s Cranes that ‘played it from the back’ like many did on Thursday night and contrast that with Micho’s Cranes which as we raged was unable to ‘string two passes together’ and hoofed it at the earliest opportunity, is to create a distinction between the two Managers which is at once both biased and irrational.

Good footballing, like any other skill, is fostered from early childhood in academies and not by some overnight miracle work by a coach who is three games into their new role. Why then is our focus on ridiculing Micho’s team for lacking the skill they never had the opportunity to learn instead of on improving them and those who come after them with the fundamentals from an early age?

I think that instead of hoping to somehow reap what we didn’t sow, we should judge the Cranes on the quality of their result, not the way they go about it. It is a qualifying campaign, one of those things in which the form matters more than the substance.

As far as I am concerned, this was a wonderful three points away from home and against an opponent who has often brought out the worst in us. It was therefore a good result for all intents and purposes and one that revives our fortunes after what was an uninspiring start to this campaign. So maybe we all cut out the snobbery and admit that sometimes one must win ugly.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MBanturaki