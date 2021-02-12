Apita’s calm helped him ride the tides

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

Unhurried. A dedicated civil servant. Calm. A man who never seemed deterred when controversy found him. Like many career public servants, Omara Apita was never a man made for the limelight.

His retirement last November after clocking was similar to how he did his job – quiet and measured.

“I followed the government regulations by not staying an extra day,” Apita, who turned 60 on November 23, 2020, says. The official retirement age for public servants in Uganda is 60.

Apita joined the Ministry of Education and Sports in 1994 as an assistant secretary and rose through the ranks, retiring at the level of Commissioner for Physical Education and Sports.

It’s the pinnacle of a life that could have ended up anywhere as he quit school to take part in the liberation war activities of 1979 that led to the overthrow of President Idi Amin Dada.

Apita fled to Tanzania, skipping school for several years and would only return to resume. It’s a chapter of his life he doesn’t discuss much as he views himself as public servant mainly.

Advertisement

The ascent of President Museveni to power in 1986 gave him a lease of life, a story he tells with a tinge of satisfaction.

He started out as an assistant secretary in the office of president and was later deployed to Arua as the assistant district executive and in the ministry of energy and environment.

“When I joined the Ministry of Education and Sports, there was no sports,” Apita recalls of his 1994 appointment.

So what was he doing back then?

“I was largely doing ministry work and then became senior assistant secretary to the minister in 1998,” he notes.

That phase saw him serve under Becky Akech, Beatrice Wabudeya, Henry Okello, Jessica Alupo, Charles Bakkabulindi, Hamson Denis Obua and the First Lady Janet Museveni.

“All been very good – but every new minister brings new impetus and energy,” he responds when quizzed about who gave him the best environment.

Finally, in 2000, Apita landed when his team designed the sports policy which was approved in 2004.

“Between 2003 and 2006, there was a project to support sports department and that led to the creation of a sports department for the first time,” he says.

Shouldering the burden

When the public demands or criticizes government for not supporting, it’s Apita’s ears that vibrated from 2006.

“One of my biggest milestones was to create the PE and sports department. We started recruiting and the first staff started in March 2007.

“For national sports, we were responsible for three core policy objectives; improve the management, administration and development of sports, to development quality physical education and sports, and development a cadre of high performance athletes on a sustainable basis.

“In addition, the department is responsible of policy for PE and sports, creation or review of laws, and subsidiary laws,” he explains.

However, he regrets having not succeeded in improving the legal regime and his later part in the ministry could be remembered for not so palatable news. The delays over the construction of Nakivubo Stadium and High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet, Bukwo, and the Akii-Bua Memorial Stadium in Lira stood.

In October 2018, Apita was arrested by Parliament police while appearing before a committee that scrutinised a Shs665m payment for preliminary works. One thing that stood out that day was his calm demeanour under pressure from legislators.

“Those were very unfortunate moments. What happens with such are the challenges of project implementation,” he explains. “It has never started.”

Nakivubo has landed into similar troubles. “We got cabinet to approve the principles of amendment of Nakivubo War Memorial Act,” Apita adds.

Cabinet allowed businessman Hamis Kiggundu to construct under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

“The way to go is the PPP since government cannot do everything,” he advises.

This, he adds, allows the developer to construct a business facility and a modern stadium. The basics on Teryet are largely done but Nakivubo is a far cry.

Besides those, Apita left a menu that has Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal added – which sports minister Hamson Denis Obua is overseeing.

Late last year, consultants for Buhinga and Akii-Bua were unveiled. With all this, there still remains questions about government interest and involvement in sports.

“I believe, people see the hand of government but government should not be seen to participate directly. For example, government operationalised the 1964 National Council of Sports (NCS) Act by passing the 2014 Statutory Instrument.

“As a person, I am very interested in the administration and management of sports. You cannot do everything, I would love in sports that there is one national body encompassing the mandates of NCS and UOC (Uganda Olympic Committee) to reduce duplication, avoid resource wastage,” Apita argues.

MILESTONES

Winning the secondary schools’ games championships in 2019

Construction of Mandela National Stadium

Creating a Physical Education and Sports Policy, and a sports department

Produced a cabinet memo which was passed to authorize the development of Nakivubo under PPP in 2009

Cabinet approved memo on the principles of PE and Sports Bill that seeks to repeal the NCS Act and improve

At a glance

Apita profile

Born November 23, 1960

Education

Teso College Aloet (Soroti), St Peter’s College Tororo, Dr Obote College (Lira)

Qualification

Studied BA. Social Sciences at Makerere,

Masters of Arts, Public Administration and Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management,

Master’s in Business Administration

Also went to Halifax University, University of Gent in Belgium, Environmental Law Institute, University of Twente

ikigongo@ug.nationmedia.com