Arrested for supporting Arsenal, Felix now roams the world

Football is for the fans and miles away in Uganda, football fans are divided on the red lines of English Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. Those who fear heartbreaks root for other teams such as Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Felix Bagiire, 25, commonly known by his stage name Sham Love, who hosts an entertainment programme on Jinja radio station Baba FM, his everlasting love is for Arsenal.

Bagiire, the self-proclaimed leader of Arsenal fans in Jinja says he has supported Arsenal for as long as he can remember and that the North London football club has become the love of his life. He says he is the number one Arsenal fan in the world.

After Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 on January 22, the following day they organised a drive through town.

They would be intercepted by the police for unlawful procession and spent a night in custody. They would later be released without a charge.

Bagiire’s love for Arsenal is unflinching due to their beautiful passing game inherited from the days of Arsène Wenger, their former manager.

He is the club's most iconic fan in Jinja, who attends all games in a bar and never forgets to mention the team whenever he is emcee.

Bagiire's love affair with Arsenal began in 2006 when he was in Primary Four as a pupil at St Paul in Jinja while listening to games on radio. Growing up in Namulesa, Jinja, he would go to the bar to watch his favourite team play and he remembers that the first match he saw was Arsenal vs. Manchester United in 2008.

Prison experience

January 23, 2023 was the day after the magical win the Gunners earned from Manchester United. But it was also the first time Bagiire and eight others would spend a night in prison.

“It was a bad experience,” he said.

“When you are inside it stinks. You never know the time and you cannot access your phone. You cannot sleep and I did not have an appetite for food. The lack of freedom that you can’t go where you want is really bad,” Bagiire recalls the filthy environment in the police cells in Jinja City.

He says the worst thing was being coerced [by police officers] to admit that we were NUP supporters.

Police captured eight fans but Bagiire says they were initially five and that the others had just joined them along the way. The original five included Bagiire, Fulgence Othieno, Philemon Bogere, Baker Kasule, Albert Musoni and one Denis.

Bagiire said that although eight fans were arrested, there were more who scattered when police intercepted them.

The fans were moving in a convoy of five vehicles flashing a replica trophy bought from a local sports shop in Jinja City.

A late Eddie Nketiah goal was the spark of the wild celebrations not only in Jinja City but across the world for the ardent Arsenal fans as the Gooners retained control of the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win against their arch-rivals.

The celebrations on the pitch at the final whistle showed the huge significance of Nketiah's late winner as Arsenal went five points clear. In Jinja, it was not any different.

"This is the biggest game for Arsenal no matter what we are playing for. Any win is celebrated for long," Bagiire said.

“The group kept growing as we made a vibe in the city and at the time police came we were about 15. Many ran away when police intercepted us,” he said.

Bagiire said that the motive for the parade was to mock Manchester United fans.

“The moment we won that game we were in control of our destiny. We were so excited. We matched out of excitement. We bought a trophy and replica jerseys then we fuelled our cars to make a grand entry into the city. We could not control the excitement,” he said.

Trip to Rwanda

For three days, Bagiire was in Rwanda meeting with fellow Arsenal fans.

He was given a return air ticket by Rtd Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye, also a notorious fan of the North London football club.

Kasingye, who also confessed that he could have been arrested with the fans in Jinja had he been there, bought the air ticket to Bagiire to travel to Rwanda, the official tourism partner of Arsenal.

This was Bagiire’s first time on the plane and he is amazed by the neatness and order in the city, as well as the beautiful women.

Kigali, Rwanda's capital lauded as “Africa’s cleanest city.” The country’s 2008 ban on non-biodegradable plastic is often mentioned as a cause. Another is that on the last Saturday of every month, people across the country commit time to projects aimed at improving the country’s public spaces, in a mandatory practice called Umuganda—loosely translated as “coming together to achieve a common purpose”.

Trophy parade plan

Bagiire, who rents a double-roomed house in Bugembe is already preparing for a victory parade through the streets of Jinja City should they win the Premier League trophy in their final match on Sunday, May 28, 2023 against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Bagiire says they are planning a big event with his other seven Arsenal fans whom he was arrested with.

"We shall have a lawful trophy parade after getting permission from the police. From there we shall organise a music event, a health camp and also clean Jinja City," he said.

Arsenal fans across the globe will not only be celebrating winning the silverware but it also means breaking a 20-year drought.

Despite plenty of promising signs last season, silverware remained elusive for the Gunners, with their most recent trophy the FA Cup in 2020. Their last Premier League trophy for Arsenal came during the record-breaking 2003-04 season when they won the league unbeaten (26 wins, 12 draws, 0 defeats), finishing a clear 11 points ahead of second-place Chelsea.

Arsenal's chances for taking the title are not just a long shot. At this point, they are a probability.

Critics fear that the team will fall away in the final games.

Bagiire is full of praise for the team and says they have shown resilience, fight, character and courage, traits good enough for the title.

"Definitely we are title contenders. Only nine weeks remaining to end the season and we still lead with eight points," Bagiire, whose favourite player in the current Arsenal team is Saka, said.

