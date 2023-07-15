Atamba hopes to lift World Cup before retirement

When a country dreams, it dreams through its heroes. And who better to carry Uganda's aspirations than Onesmus Atamba, a living legend in this unique sport. The World Woodball Cup Championships and Malaysia Open in Pahang, Malaysia is looming, and Atamba is gearing up to make waves.

With a career that spans over a decade, Atamba has broken records inspiring a generation of woodball enthusiasts.

“There is something special about playing for the national team. It's not just the thrill of the game, it's the honour of representing the dreams and hopes of a nation," says Atamba.

As the clock ticks towards the highly anticipated World Cup scheduled between July 26-31, there is an air of bittersweet excitement. Atamba, who is the team captain, has hinted that this World Cup could be his swansong. It's not just about winning the title, it's about leaving a lasting legacy.

Atamba, an assistant accountant at Ndejje University, won Uganda's only medal at the 2017 Beach World Cup. He also defeated the world's top player, Ahris Sumariyanto of Taiwan, earning the highest ranking for an African player.

In the 2019 event held at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach) in Entebbe, Atamba won the singles event beating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Qi An on countback.

Atamba's character is characterised by an unquenchable passion.

Before winning the African championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021, Atamba was the national team's head coach. His local performance qualified him for national team selections. He was selected, handing over his coaching role to George Isabirye and Eric Enabu.

Atamba has always held an ace up his sleeve - his strategic mindset. His astute game-plans often leave opponents struggling.

"The sand differs from the lawn. It's unpredictable. Maintain simple shots and target the gate," he shared about his winning methods. Atamba's big advantage is the long drives he makes on the fairways.

High expectations

Uganda has on the two previous editions finished second behind Chinese Taipei but the players are exuding a sense of confidence and readiness that's palpable.

Atamba is now looking to crown his illustrious career with another World Cup triumph before he retires.

"I've been on the national team for a while and thankfully have a chance to secure another major trophy for the country," he added.

According to head coach George Isabirye, the team's strategy leans heavily on teamwork.

"Everyone here knows that individual brilliance alone won't win them the World Cup. It's all about the collective effort," Isabirye said.

Preparation

The month-long residential training sessions at Bunjakko Beach have been intense, to say the least. The team has been focusing on improving their accuracy and consistency.

"We've been working hard, and we're confident that we can bring the trophy home," Atamba said.

About Atamba

Name: Onesmus Atamba

Date of birth: March 26, 1985

Club: Ndejje Corporates

National team debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand

Occupation: Administrator

Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia

Uganda's team

Men: Onesmus Atamba Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Michael Musaazi, Israel Muwanguzi, Thomas Kedi

Women: Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Jackie Naula, Florence Mukoya, Joyce Nalubega, Lillian Zawedde