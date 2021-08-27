Avoid stage fright in quickfire campaign

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

The World Cup 2022 qualifiers kick off next week and over the next two months in a punishing schedule so compressed to accommodate the international fixture disruptions the pandemic has wrecked on football, 24 games shall be played. In Group E no less than 50 per cent of those games will be derbies because the group comprises Mali and the three East African neighbours of Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

It is a group in which everyone will fancy themselves. On paper, Mali and Uganda will be favourites inseparable by the history of a win and loss each, as well as two draws in the four times they have met. In the pedigree stakes Mali will point at their Chan final last year to which Uganda’s retort would be the U20 Afcon final.

Still, both these nations have won only one of their last eight games. Inversely, Rwanda and Kenya have both lost only one game of their last eight, including credible draws away to Cameroon for the former and Egypt for the latter. But in any case, form or pedigree won’t matter in circumstances where chance has thrown up 12 derbies and where everyone is best advised to be sensible about their qualification prospects.

That said, we start away in Nairobi on Thursday and follow that up with Mali in Kampala four days later. We don’t have many victories in Nairobi to draw inspiration from and St Mary Kitende is still too young to have formed any fond memories. But both these games are winnable and could give us the kind of momentum needed to top this group come November.

For the returning Micho, there will never be a better opportunity to demonstrate that the Fufa was right to take a bet on him returning the glory.

Before him are injuries, suspensions and retirements dressed up as an opportunity to rejig the national team set up. He has wasted no time in calling a provisional squad of 30 and I hope that when he gets down to trimming it, he will spare space for interesting fresh prospects like 19-year-old Bobosi Byaruhanga on one hand and on the other, Muzamir Mutyaba who is the very personification of forgotten gifts now brought to the fore once again [Mutyaba withdrewfrom the Cranes set up with ankle injury – Editor].

Regardless, it shall be interesting to observe who takes over from Denis Onyango as it will be to see if he will stick to the same striking line that has scored one goal in two years of competitive football and undoubtedly cost us a place at Afcon 2021.

Either way, old habits die hard, and I suspect Micho will concern himself with matters elsewhere in the team. Barring any recent changes in mindset, it has always been in his nature to sacrifice a second striker for a five-man midfield. In the circumstances though, I believe this kind of caution would be an acknowledgment that the task ahead will require good judgment as opposed to boisterous naivety.

Anyway, irrespective of who is picked or what tactics are employed we had better not suffer from stage fright. This quick-fire campaign offers small to no margins for error. Every game from the one we play in Nyayo next week to the one we shall play at St Mary’s Kitende in the middle of November, will count.

We can’t pick and choose. A good performance reduces the collective edginess bound to creep up on a nation that realizes we haven’t yet had a good game in a very long while. Win away and play at home with freedom, I say. And as is always the case we will have opportunities. So, here is to hoping that we take them. Qatar awaits.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MBanturaki