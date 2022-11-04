Aziz Damani, Olila in early title decider

There is an early and potential title decider on the menu in the National Women’s 40-over League across the Nile River at Jinja Oval on Saturday.

Two unbeaten sides; defending champions Aziz Damani and Soroti Cricket Academy franchise Olila will have to earn the mileage both on the road and the field of play when they face off in a table-toppers clash.

Damani will travel just 80km from Kampala whereas Olila have the small matter of 212km to endure but there will be no qualms as both sets of players are fresh having rested on Match Day 3 last weekend.

Two fast-rising coaches in Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s stable; Yusuf Nanga and Ivan Kakande will offer arguably the biggest talking point for this highly-billed clash in the aftermath of guiding the Baby Victoria Pearls – to fourth place at the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Botswana two months ago.

Nanga will hope his intimidating physique can will his Damani girls to another victory – their fourth in a row – whereas Olila’s Kakande will demand his young brigade to throw the kitchen sink at the ‘enemy’.

Calm coaches

“It is going to be a great game,” said the Sri-Lanka trained Kakande – an assistant coach of the Baby Victoria Pearls.

“We have been on fire in the two games thus far but it is this one game that we need to stick to our basics in all departments. Bowling is our strength and there are a couple of youngsters that have matured pretty quickly.

“It is going to be the first time since I meet my head coach (Nanga) since we returned from Gaborone and I am excited. It is going to be a good test of wits for us, too.”

Bowling is Olila’s trump card as justified by their show when they bundled out Tornado Bees for 53 runs in the season's first game and went on to restrict Soroti Challengers to 66 runs in the first-ever Soroti Derby on Match Day 2.

But Nanga, who shares some coaching ideologies with Kakande, insists cricket is ‘first and foremost a team game and a different ball-game’.

“We are ready for Soroti’s finest,” said Nanga, a teacher at Masaka Secondary School.

“We intend to play them like any other side. They have got good players so we don’t take anything for granted. But most importantly we will rely on teamwork. It is always fun playing against Kakande. He is a smart lad.”

Scores to settle

Real Stars Award winner for October Immaculate Nakisuyi has been blazing hot for Damani. And if she doesn't fire, she will have back-up in the sextet of Stephanie Nampiina, Kenyan ace Sarah Bhakita, Gloria Obukor, skipper Consy Aweko, Proscovia Alako and Patricia Malemikia.

For Olila, the hordes of national team material in their ranks including wicketkeeper-cum-battter Esther Iloku, left-armer Sarah Akiteng, captain Phiona Kulume, Natasha Amenyo Lorna Anyait, Asumin Akurut and Racheal Acan will be eager to chip away and expose some chinks in Damani’s seemingly impregnable armour.

The other Division One fixture on card has winless Tornado Bees pitting their wits against an improved Pioneer at the lakeside oval in Entebbe whereas Ndejje welcome Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) to their campus for a Division II 30-over rubber.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Saturday fixture –Division I - 10am

Aziz Damani vs. Olila, Jinja Oval

Pioneer vs. Tornado Bees, Entebbe Oval

Division II Fixture

Ndejje vs. JACC, Ndejje Oval

UCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE – DIVISION ONE

M W L N/R TIE PTS NRR

1. Aziz Damani 3 3 0 0 0 6 3.1893

2. Olila 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.4342

3. Wanderers 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.8892

4. Soroti Challengers 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.6852

5. Tornado Bees 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.5499

6. Pioneer 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.8253