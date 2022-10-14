Babu back to punch the right opponents

After a dominant victory against Emma Kyambadde in the 2019 National Open heavyweight final on February 3, 2019 Yusuf Babu, in blue trunks and blue vest, labelled Team Money, went to his opponent’s cornerman Isaac Zebra Ssenyange in the red corner, bent his towering neck as Zebra tapped his neck, commended him for a good show.

With sweat cascading his light skin, Babu nodded, waved to crowds in the fully-packed MTN Arena-Lugogo and sent flying kisses. The crowds chanted and waved back. No one thought this would be Babu’s last amateur fight.

For eliminating three veterans: Geoffrey Wejuli, Paul Kayondo and Kyambadde, Babu won the Real Stars Sports Awards as best boxer of January.

It was a glorious comeback after an 18-month absence. Ironically, it’s the last time Babu was seen in the ring.

After over three years, Babu returns to the Arena tonight, for his first professional fight against veteran Hudson Muhumuza, with more ambitions than just victory. “I must show my fans that I’m still here, and silence haters,” he told SCORE at Big Zone gym, in Nansana last week. “They have talked ill about me, called me wasted, a spent force. But boxing is my job, my destiny.”

Punching the wrong opponents

During his absence, Babu courted trouble which endangered his life and promising career. The former national captain survived bullets, detentions and charges against the state, which he denies. He missed important events like the Tokyo Olympics, despite his potential and burning desire for international events.

A lot is told and untold. In contrasting versions. “You see these scars,” he said, revealing two on his outer left thigh. “The bullet entered here and exited here.”

Another pair of scars is behind his right knee. “Doctors said I was lucky this one missed the knee, otherwise, my leg would have been gone.” He imagines. “I wouldn’t have boxed again.”

The third bullet brushed off the right bottom of his left foot. The scar is disappearing.

He says the shooting happened around midday in his familiar Nansana hood, after punching an armed man who had told him to stop. “Then his colleague shot at me in the legs.”

He says his attackers wanted to use him as a conduit to arrest his colleague but his brutal reaction cost him dear.

But in a 2020 television interview, Babu said the shooting was a rematch after a brawl with a man in a bar. “It became a serious beef and the man vowed to use his money and connections to end my career.”

He spent two months in an unknown detention aka safe house, undergoing treatment.

For four days, his mother Shamim Babu, who blessed her only son with her light skin, panicked. She never knew where he was. She feared the worst, until he called her. “Mom, I was shot but I will be fine; I’m innocent.”

Babu was also remanded to Iganga prison for six months. (On March 22, 2021, court documents show he and his co-accused Andrew Oboth appeared before the Magistrate Yunusu Ndiwalana for mention of their aggravated robbery case). Babu denies the allegations. “My tormentors fabricated those charges against me. And upon release, the judge told me to be careful.”

Rise, fall and rise

“I have fallen several times and got back on my feet,” says Babu. At 17, working with his father Abdulhafidh Babu, he dreamt big as a training welder. But his father died in November 2012, the night before connecting him to one of the biggest construction companies in Iganga.

Everything changed. Divisions over family property split the 16 siblings, who belonged to several mothers. Babu didn’t see a future working with his “greedy” eldest brother. After futile trials in other garages, he abandoned his vocation. He did boxing and other ghetto hustles.

Since stopping Stanley Mugerwa at the 2013 National Novices—his first tournament—at Centenary Park, Babu became a rising star for Cobap Club, dominating welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.

At the 2016 Bingwa wa Mabingwa, a regional tournament, Babu made a record of winning silver and gold after a split decision loss to a Tanzanian middleweight in Tanzania. “The fans protested, grabbed the gold medal and gave it to me saying I was the deserved winner,” Babu proudly retells the drama.

Ahead of the 2017 African Confederation Championship in Congo-Brazzaville, Babu’s pregnant spouse was reportedly evicted from the house due to rent arrears. For revealing the boxers’ plight in camp, Babu lost his captaincy to Musa Shadir Bwogi.

In Brazzaville Babu knocked out Algerian Boudia Azzouz—Uganda’s first KO—which philanthropist Sam Buchanan rewarded with Shs500,000.

However, his campaign ended with a loss to Egyptian Hosam Abdin, his toughest career opponent. Muzamir Kakande won gold, while Geoffrey Kakeeto and Babu’s ex-club mate David Ayiti, got silver.

“Since that tournament I’ve never lost again.”

Ready to rumble?

Lawrence Kalyango, who has trained Babu since 2012, lauds his dedication. “He is focused. And has tirelessly worked hard towards his improvement.

“When we started training for this fight, in July, he was like a boss, weighing 98kg. He’s now a boxer weighing 92kg.”

He’s swift, due to sparring with the likes of featherweight Isaac Masembe, the 2019 African silver medallist, who won his pro debut last week.

“His speed is impressive and he throws many punches,” Masembe said. “He has the power; good defensively and offensively.”

Babu’s fearless approach often exposed his jaw. “I have learnt to protect my jaw better,” Babu said. However, Kalyango thinks the real judgement is tonight; in the ring.

Promoter’s dream

Babu knows that being good is not enough in pro boxing. He also tries to market himself. Amid the interview, a fan called, ordering for Team Babu-branded t-shirts. He would deliver them in Nabbingo, each at Shs30,000. Outside Kampala, the client adds Shs10,000 as transport fare. “Some buy t-shirts and tickets. And so far so good.”

That rainy Thursday afternoon, Babu’s manager Achileo Kivumbi, cut our interview short because they had to meet Pastor Wilson Bugembe, who bought 20 tickets.

On social media, Babu shares videos of him sparring or training under the rain in the ghetto, or doing pad-work with Bobi Wine.

“We’re trying to sell the event,” Babu said. Stephen Ssembuya, CEO 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, calls him “a promoter’s dream.”

Learning the hard way

Probably, Babu wouldn’t have bounced back without his mother, his trainer Kalyango, his friend Masembe, his manager Kivumbi, and his spouse Bridget Nabasirye—people who have stood with him, when others fled and judged him.

“People speak ill of me. But only my family and close friends knew the truth.

“Those things broke my heart; I went through a lot of trauma.” And regret. He sold his new three-bedroom house in Wakiso at just Shs15m to foot his legal bills, in addition to Shs18m paid to an incompetent lawyer. “It was a big setback.”

For some time he hid in Mombasa, until December 2021. He wanted to box again. The amateur federation, he says, denied him a chance. “I almost quit boxing.”

He also wishes he had used his fists carefully. “I would have avoided all the trouble.”

Babu learnt a tough lesson. He lives a more private, conservative lifestyle. “People can’t believe I can be home by 7pm. I no longer go to bars. I avoid groups and very public places. I’m more religious. I believe whatever happened was a test. Allah wanted me to be a better person.” His confidant Masembe attests to the change.

At 27, Babu wants to reimage himself. To be the other adorable boxer for whom fans thronged the MTN Arena. The boxer who fought his heart out to thrill his fans, including a renowned radio presenter and ring announcer, who nicknamed him Rolling Tiger.

SELECT BOUTS TONIGHT

David Ssemuju vs Herbert Mugarura

CO-MAIN

Yusuf Babu vs Muhumuza Hudson, Heavyweight, 6 RDS

Kamada Ntege vs Charles Kakande, Light heavy, 8 RDS

Saul Male vs Abdul Njego, Light heavy, 8 RDS

Paul K. Kasumali vs Ibra Mukiibi, Welterweight 6 RDS

Isaac Ssebuufu vs Patrick Tokeema, Light welter 6 RDS