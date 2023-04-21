Baby Cranes date Chipu for Barthes Cup opener

Like it was last year, Uganda will kick start their 2023 Barthes Cup campaign against Kenya on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi with a semifinal spot at stake.

Baby Rugby Cranes, the U-20 national side, who were at last year’s edition as the last seed to replace Senegal who had pulled out, lost 54-20 to Kenya ‘Chipu’ on Day One and finished sixth at the end of the nine day tournament.

They return this year a different side with just two players, David Bajjananseko and Hashim Kabogoza, present from the 2022 class.

But head coach Martial Tchumkam who will be assisted by Emmanuel Katuntu gets another chance to better last year’s sixth place finish.

His observations from last year is what he is counting on to polish his side that have been training for the last three weeks.

“This year we have focused on our attack, we were good defensively last year but the attack was not it and that is where we have focused,” Tchumkam said.

“We have also worked on set pieces because we are all aware they can win you games,” he added.

The 29-man squad travelled to Nairobi on Thursday with Kobs’ flyhalf Calvin Gizamba named captain.

He has shown he can survive under pressure, going by his performance when he was thrown into the deep end for his Kobs debut in the league against Stanbic Pirates at Kings Park.

Despite the clear threat Kenya is, Gizamba is unfazed. “We have to expect nothing less than a win. We have trained, gone to the gym and been supported by the union and I think it’s time to show results,” he said. The central league and schools rugby were used to select the side.

Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Zambia vs. Namibia, Madagascar, Tunisia are the other sides in the annual competition whose winner automatically qualifies for the World Junior Rugby Trophy, scheduled for June in South Africa.

Last year’s edition was won by Zimbabwe who beat Namibia 19-14 in the final.

2023 Barthes Cup

Quarterfinals

Zimbabwe vs. Ivory Coast, 9am

Zambia vs. Namibia, 11.30am

Madagascar vs. Tunisia, 2pm

Kenya vs. Uganda, 4.30pm

Forwards: Hamidu Simdilana , Edison Ariho , Sam Lumala, Malcolm Muwoola, Rodney Takan, Moses Mununuzi , Mark Mikaya Balibali , Hamza Ssempijja, Victor Baguma, Ethan Mugabi, Bright Mukisa , Terry Edgar Okore , David Bajjananseko , David Awan (Vice-Captain), Shakulu Kigozi, Francis Bogere

Backs: Stuart Micheal Mwayi (Vice-Captain), Matthew Musasizi, Calvin Gizamba (Captain), Gift Wokorach, Hashim Kabogoza, Thomas Arthur Opio, Fredrick William Mulindwa, Arnold Jones Ocen, Rodney Mugume, Yusuf Ssali, Robert Sentongo, Julius Oyuk, Isaiah Sserwanje.

2022 Barthes Cup

Quarterfinal

Kenya 54-20 Uganda

Classification game

Uganda 19-26 Ivory Coast

Fifth place final