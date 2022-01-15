Baby Cricket Cranes open W. Cup with Irish meal

After a long wait, Uganda is back at the global stage for youth cricket and will present a team for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup when the finals bowl off in the West Indies today.

The Baby Cricket Cranes last featured at the 2006 edition in Sri Lanka where they finished 14th after with one win, just like their debut two years prior in Bangladesh.

So 16 years ago, video mobile application Tiktok was still a myth, Shakira and Wycleaf Jean’s Hips Don’t Lie was topping the charts, Nakivubo Stadium was still in operation, Muammar Gaddafi was then Libyan president and the internet was still a luxury.

It has been a while so almost two decades later, Uganda is back to the pinnacle of global youth cricket and coach Ivan Thawithemwira’s boys open their quest against Ireland in a Group B match at the Everest Cricket Club, Guyana.

“We have done all we have had to do, we are ready,” skipper Pascal Murungi said during the tournament opening press conference.

“We had never been here in the West Indies. But it is not about the West Indies, everyone is ready to give their best.”

Murungi and company are coming off a wobbly start that saw them lose by 107 and 231 runs to Scotland and Sri Lanka, respectively, in the tournament warm-up contests this week.

Title dream, a real dream

Whereas Thawithemwira spoke confidently before that his team travelled to the Caribbean for the title, Murungi acknowledges that their group, which also has four-time record winners India and 2014 champions South Africa, make it harder.

“It’s not an easy group but we are ready to go for it,” said Murungi, who emerged as the MVP during the qualifiers in Rwanda three months ago with 134 runs in three innings and five wickets for 38 runs.

Resilient man. Middle order batsman Brian Asaba was the only Ugandan willow-wielder to show proper application during the loss to Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Photo/EDDIE CHICCO

Against Sri Lanka, Uganda was in pursuit of 278 runs but the side, while attempting to find new combinations with the bat, was bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in 21.0 overs.

Thawi must think again before his side faces the Irish, a team in its 11th outing at the showpiece. Batting lynch-pin Cyrus Kakuru ought to bat up the order, probably behind Ronald Lutaaya and Ronald Opio.

And with the ball, it is prudent Murungi that lets his unit take responsibility with the new ball. Joseph Baguma’s spell must be handled sparingly as he has fashioned sublime economies.

While Ugandans lost both their warm-up games, Ireland lost their first warm-up match by 128 runs to Sri Lanka. However, they replied with opener David Vincent’s unbeaten half-ton of 51 runs off 95 balls to beat Scotland by seven wickets.

The Irish also boast of solid wicket-keeper Joshua Cox as well as right-arm offbreak Nathan McGuire, who picked 5/33 to bowl out the Scots for 138 runs in 48 overs.

Then Tim Tector is the third consecutive Tector brother, after Jack and Harry, to captain the U19s at the World Cup.