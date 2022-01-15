Baby Cricket Cranes open W. Cup with Irish meal

Ouch, so close. Baby Cricket Cranes wicket-keeper Ronald Omara (behind stumps) and slip-fielder Asaba (R) get animated after Kaduna State batsman Isaac Danladi survives a sharp LBW appeal during the Nigerians’ Tour to Uganda last year. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Allan Darren Kyeyune

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an international limited-overs cricket tournament that is currently being held in the West Indies in January and February 2022 with sixteen teams taking part.
  • It is the fourteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the first to be held in the West Indies.

After a long wait, Uganda is back at the global stage for youth cricket and will present a team for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup when the finals bowl off in the West Indies today.
The Baby Cricket Cranes last featured at the 2006 edition in Sri Lanka where they finished 14th after with one win, just like their debut two years prior in Bangladesh.

