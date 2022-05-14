Balinya still confident of 15-goal target, Cops survival

A Battle of Waterloo-like confrontation looms large for besieged Police this afternoon at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Today poses the moment of truth that will implore the Cops to come out guns blazing against slippery Bul that is in town to poke their wounds.

“Everyone in camp has been told we need nothing less than three points against Bul if we are to survive. We have to beat Bul at all costs to go to 31 points and then wait for Vipers and other results from other fellow strugglers,” Police forward Juma Balinya says.

His 11 goals thus far have weighed in a commendable fraction to the 30 goals Police has managed in 28 matches. Balinya has less time for self righteousness.

“I work hard to score goals to help the team win and I know they are so much needed in the next two crunch games.

Police wouldn’t be struggling in the bottom three if it wasn’t the financial problems that have let us down all season,” he added.

John Luyinda’s side had failed to accrue victory against Onduparaka, Mbarara City, URA and Villa until they took hapless Wakiso Giants to the cleaners last Saturday to get a timely boost.

Balinya’s partner in crime Frank Kalanda uncharacteristically netted a hattrick in the 3-1 win offering Police another goal source.

“We are getting used to coach Luyinda because employs the same playing strategy as his former boss Abdallah Mubiru.

“Bul are motivated with their season performance and are financially stable but talent wise, we are the better team and we hope to make the home advantage count,” Balinya stressed.

Police occupy the 14th slot on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 28 points from 28 matches and can leapfrog Busoga United (29 points) and Soltilo Bright Stars (30 points) with victory. Alex Isabirye’s Bul are fifth on the log with 46 points from 28 matches.

Personal targets

“I had a 15-goal target this season and that still stands. I can still score four more goals but at the moment it is more worrying that we can achieve personal goals and then the team gets relegated,” Balinya noted on his ambition.

The 2018/2019 league top scorer is currently six goals shy of Caesar Manzoki’s total tally.

At the Ababet Green Light Stadium, Paul Kiwanuka’s Soltilo Bright Stars will be sweating for maximum points against Onduparaka to secure their safety.

The relegation dogfight will have 10th-placed Gaddafi craving for at least a point against KCCA, sitting second, at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja City.

The URA versus Busoga United tie at Ndejje also carries red zone undertones with the Jinja side needing maximum points to keep Police at bay or nudge Bright Stars and Villa below them.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE