Basketball returns as Power launch ‘The Invite’ 

Basketball enthusiasts will finally have a glimpse of action when Betway Power’s ‘The Invite’ tournament tips off this afternoon at YMCA court in Wandegeya.

The tournament, aimed at remembering the lives of deceased basketball stakeholders, is organised under the theme, “For the fallen soldiers,” and was launched on Wednesday in Lugogo.

Teams are set to face off the next five Saturdays and the top three will walk away with cash prizes of Shs2m, Shs1m and Shs500,000.

Former Fuba president John Ssimbwa, Power treasurer Eliot Bagenda, UPDF player Michael Samora are some of the stakeholders to be celebrated.

Six teams have registered to take part in the inaugural edition and Power General Manager Allan Musoke expects good competition from all.

“We expect a good experience for all basketball lovers,” Musoke told SCORE.

Hosts Power, six-time league winners Falcons, UCU Canons, UPDF Tomahawks, Namuwongo Blazers and Takan Lokeris are the teams expected to take part.

Musoke said contact was made with teams that were interested in playing the league before it was called off.

With numbers still limited in sport, organisers pledged to follow all the guidelines set out by National Council of Sports with players testing every Friday.

John Paul Ssemakula, Nile Breweries’ connections manager, applauded Power management for thinking out of the box and coming up with the event.

“As a brand we want to associate with people with such exciting ideas,” he said.

Club beer are the headline sponsors of the tournament. Rwenzori Water and Betway are the other partners.

