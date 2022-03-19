Battle lines in hockey as league hits off

This year’s National Hockey League (NHL) should be as interesting but also starts with many unknowns. If last weekend’s curtain raiser - the Memorial Shield - is anything to go by, then winners and multi-league champions Wananchi are still the team to beat in the women’s category. Today, they will hope to give a baptism by fire to newly formed ladies’ side Weatherhead Historicals. The veteran ladies have decided to follow in the footsteps of their men’s older generation, who started such a side in 2018.

This usually paves way and playing opportunities for the upcoming talents in the more competitive or main team.

However, this is also not the first time Weatherhead ladies are fielding two teams so the pressure to maintain both teams will almost be the first task ahead of the new season.

The last time they attempted this in 2016, the second team did not complete the season as a group of young players left the country for greener pastures.

The Historicals are not the only new team though in the women’s league.

A couple of Wananchi players, both men and women, have been spreading their love for the game to communities through the Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF) over the last couple of years.

They now feel the budding talents are ready to showcase what they have learned at the national stage through a team that will be called Wananchi HDF.

They should make for an interesting debut against another new side in Makerere University tomorrow.

But Makerere’s men, Stingers, start off the men’s league against City Lions at lunchtime today.