Bbaale leading from the front

Charles Bbaale scored his 11th StarTimes Uganda Premier League goal in the 2-0 victory over UPDF on Tuesday to ensure SC Villa’s - previously unlikely - dream continued.

Of course after some tumultuous past seasons, where Uganda’s 16-time record champions mostly dined with relegation combatants, few - if any - expected them to mount any title challenge.

But 26 matches in, the Jogoos - coached by Jackson Magera - are level on 49 points with leaders and defending champions, Vipers SC, and KCCA.

With two matches to go, Vipers are only leading the title charge because they have a better goal difference of 22.

KCCA have 16 and Villa, who won most of their games with 1-0 score lines, seven.

Embodies Villa

But that they are firmly in the title discussion at this stage of the season is testament of the work done by Magera, his assistant Ibrahim Kirya, the players and the club management.

And one embodiment of talent and drive at the club is Bbaale, whose game goes beyond just goals.

In his 20s, Bbaale can beat his men with some fancy dribbles, dictate build up play and finish off chances at the other end. Bbaale also boasts of some fierce shots.

Of Villa’s otherwise poor return of 26 goals in as many matches, Bbaale has scored 11, representing 42.3 percent of them. Only Allan Kayiwa of Express matches him.

“My target is to end the season with 15 goals, and hopefully they help us win the title, too,” Bbaale told SCORE this week.

But does Villa’s surprising turn of events this season surprise Bbaale? “I’m not surprised,” he quickly assured, “because Villa is a big club and we are expected to win games and challenge for titles.”

Bbaale, however, agrees with his coach, Magera, that they had to take it “game by game”, and with time they put up a string of good results.

Asked what his coaches told the players at the beginning of the season, Bbaale summed it in just three words: “We are winners.”

Fan violence undoing

And win they have! For a team that just did enough to stay in the competition in recent years to now be contending for their first league title in almost 20 years, 16 wins - the most by any club - is a good return.

It is only sad that because of their fans (a section) violence, Villa were forced to play their five home games away in Lira, on top of being deducted two points and as many goals.

Fufa’s Competitions Disciplinary Panel concluded that during their 2-1 league defeat to Wakiso Giants on November 15 at Wankulukuku Stadium last year, some Villa fans pelted stones - injuring the visiting club’s doctor among others.

They also “poured urine at match officials” as well as blocked their entrance to dressing rooms at half time.

Hosting the said home games away in Lira did not cost Villa as much as they lost only one and won the other four matches.

But it is the two deducted points and goals that will haunt them if they lose out on the title.

Had the individual Villa fans not involved themselves in the said chaos, the Jogoos would now be leading the table by two points heading into the final two matches.

They believe

Nonetheless, Bbaale and team still believe. “Of course the pressure to win it now with two games left increases.

“But we need it. We want it. Winning this league title will be perfect for me and the club.”

Bbaale says that even coaches Magera and Kirya - albeit the pair careful not to blow it in public earlier on - tell the players that they “need the title” too.

The forward says the “love between players and coaches” has enabled every success they have enjoyed so far, and that proper “facilitation” from the club top management led by president Hajji Mandela has been priceless.

Magera and Kirya “are the best coaches to us… How they treat us, they are like our parents. It helps.”

They shaped him

For someone who endured a long term injury last season, it has been quite a leap this campaign. He credits his coaches “for keeping me inspired and focused in those hard times.”

Bbaale was born into a big family of seven boys and three girls to dad Charles

Sseremba and mum Rachael Nakabugo.

His father died when Bbaale was an infant, and mum, Nakabugo, had to take care of the family, which included fully supporting the aspiring athlete’s football dream.

“She encouraged and supported me to play football and I’m what I am because of her.”

Bbaale started enjoying the game while at Ggolo Primary School in Mpigi. “I loved to dribble and shoot. I have always practised shooting in my free-time and this is how I have been able to perfect it,” he explained.

Retired Uganda Cranes international David Obua is his idol, while he worships Cristiano Ronaldo outside Uganda.

“I used to watch David Obua in and he inspired me to play football,” said Bbaale, “I want to excel like him, play for Uganda Cranes and also play professional football in Europe.”

In the dugout, Bbaale admires how former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi does his job, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola just gets his full attention abroad.

Bbaale, who has enjoyed Uganda Premier League and Real Star monthly awards, played for All Stars in and KL, all in Namasuba, and Western Uganda based regional side Tiles & Terrazo, whom he guided to the Fufa Big League.

He also featured for Kampala regional side KJT, as well as Gomba Ssaza team, with whom he won the 2020/2021 Masaza Cup as a top scorer with eight goals.

It is his form in the Masaza Cup that had Villa calling in 2021, and the rest is history.

Academically, Bbaale has gone as far as senior four. He enjoys listening to gospel and love music, as well as watching action movies. For SC Villa fans, Bbaale just has three words for you - “We love you!”

Fact file

Name: Charles Bbaale



D.O.B: November 24, 1994

P.O.B: Ggolo, Mpigi District

Football career: All Stars (Wakiso District 4th & 5th Divisions), KL Namasuba, Tiles and Terrazzo Football

Club (Fufa Regional League – Western Uganda), Mawogola (2019), Gomba (2020), JKT