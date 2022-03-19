Beach soccer: Of Kigozi’s goals, SLAU engine and no-show clubs

You have to love the sport so dearly to play or support the national beach soccer league. Nothing is taken for granted.

At the start, it was apparent that holders St Lawrence University (SLAU) and last year’s losing finalists Buganda Royal were headed for a two-bull battle. At the end of the first round, that prediction stood.

Three-time winners Mubs have exhibited signs of throwing a spanner in the works but are bereft of the squad depth.

Salim Muwonge’s Mutoola Beach are also not to far away from the title picture but are still work in progress, to say the least.

The aforementioned quartet can pass for bullies among a disinterested lot. Impoverished and troubled Real Galacticos only honoured one match before they were given the boot out of the competition.

In the humiliating loss to Wolves, Galacticos, suspended for six years, looked like tourists passing time. Uganda Beach Soccer Association have also closed the door on Entebbe Sharks that missed all the matches in the first round at Mutoola Beach in Mukono.

If anything, the first round can’t entirely pass as a measure of might with such jumbled participation. With more organisation, the second round, to be played at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, should be concrete.

Kigozi’s open goal taps

Royal coach Tony Ssebagala’s hopes of winning this year’s title rests on the shoulders of 22-goal hero Ambrose Kigozi.

“ I think this boy is special in a way that he can score whenever you need it. Kigozi has so far scored in all the matches played. His instant turns and goal awareness will drive us far this season,” he told Score.

Kigozi, who top-scored with 25 strikes last term and was named the most valuable player, has set himself a lofty 40-goal target.

Jeff Akabwai’s KIU are ready to play the party spoilers role, performing under less pressure but riding on with an experienced side that can be a potential banana skin.

Without a sponsor since beverage company Pepsi left over five years ago, the teams have been left on their own.

Little wonder the majority are institutional teams that have a modicum expenditure after being battered by Covid-19 pandemic.

Some clubs lacked transport to travel to Mukono while the facilitation and lunch issues affected many a player’s morale.

Mukono vs Njeru