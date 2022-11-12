Beleaguered Timbe on knife point ahead of Kongolo raid

Many, including Sam Timbe, have struggled to explain URA’s substandard start to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

For all his vast experience and winning record, the aging coach is currently short of answers and ideas to explain his team's lifeless performance in the first six league games.

Injuries have been a factor in the Tax Collectors’ inconsistent form but the diminishing contribution of hirtheto protagonists Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune and Joachim Ojera has left many dumbfolded.

The opening match, a barren draw at home to troubled Onduparaka on October 1, showed how much they missed the penetrative impact of departed forwards Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala even though they tried to replace them with George Senkaaba and Derrick Nsibambi.

Like the subsequent 1-0 loss to Express on October 8 at Wankulukuku exuded, Timbe's side has been devoid of command, attack, purpose and zeal.

Even when they prumelled hapless Busoga United 4-0 at Kakindu, it was deemed a flash in the pan rather than a springboard for redemption.

Timbe's deputy Baker Mbowa was supposed to add a tactical voice on the technical team when he was permanently confirmed at the start of the season but word is rife that the two are not reading from the same page.

Mbowa wants his teams to attack and express themselves while Timbe, who has been in the dougout for over three decades, prefers a conservative counterattacking game approach.

URA has been caught between the two conflicting tactical ideas as the 1-1 draw with league leaders Bul and the 2-1 defeat to counter-pressing Wakiso Giants exhibited.

Rooted ninth on the log with six points from six matches, URA must search for their second victory against Livingston Mbabazi's high flying Arua Hill today at Nakisunga Saza Ground-Mukono.

Ray of hope

“We have tried to correct our mistakes from the previous game that cost us three points, having led 2-0. We want to win against the Wakiso Giants which will be a big boost to the entire team. I believe with the preps and morale in camp we shall get maximum points," Mbowa revealed after URA drew 2-2 with Soltilo Bright Stars before losing out to the Purple Sharks.

Nothing had changed and he is expected to make sterner clarion call ahead of Saturday's daunting clash with the Kongolo that have ten pints from four games and occupy the sixth slot.

Truth be told, URA are a team in dire need of rejuvenation and a hairdryer from Timbe and Mbowa to get their underwhelming stars rocking again.

Timbe must prove himself that he can mend a leaking defence that has let in six goals in six matches and fix a blunt attack that has scored just eight goals.

Speculation is already swirling around a potential move swap to give Timbe a peripheral role on the team and elevating Mbowa to full capacity which ultimately makes Saturday's test a matter of life and death for the former SC Villa, Atraco, Police,Yanga and Uganda assistant Cranes coach.

StarTimes Uganda premier League

Saturday

Onduparaka vs. Busoga United, Bombo Military Ground-Bombo (2pm)

URA vs. Arua Hill SC, Nakisunga Saza Ground-Mukono (4pm)



Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

URA FORM BOOK

October 1: URA 0-0 Onduparaka