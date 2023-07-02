Berlin Special Olympics over, but fight for inclusion continues

The 2023 Special Olympic World Games recently concluded in Berlin, Germany, bringing together 6,500 athletes from 190 countries. Over the course of eight days, these athletes competed in 26 sports, captivating the attention of 330,000 spectators.

The event, held every two years for the past half-century, showcased the exceptional abilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities, highlighting the importance of inclusion and breaking down barriers.

For Ugandan swimmer Larry Craig Feni, who faces speech and hearing impairments, participating in the Special Olympics was a dream come true.

Feni expressed his joy at competing alongside athletes from diverse nations, emphasising that the Games provided him with the opportunity to make new friends. Supported by his companions, including celebrity singer Bebe Cool's son Alpha Ssali and national swimmer Tendo Mukalazi, Feni has represented Uganda since his first participation in the Games in 2016, winning medals for his country.

Preparing for the Games

The road to the Games was not without obstacles for Team Uganda. Unlike mainstream Olympic events that receive significant financial investments, Team Uganda faced financial challenges that prevented them from training together. The volleyball team was even forced to be stripped off the official delegation.

However, thanks to the efforts of Genevieve Bamwidhukire, the Country Director of Special Olympics Uganda, some players were assembled just a week before traveling to Germany to allow them to spend some time together.

With the government fulfilling its pledge of Shs160m, the team was able to purchase air tickets.

According to Sam Kiggundu, the national sports director, each athlete trained individually, with players like tennis player Cleopatra Rhabaha training in Kampala and Sharif Mugerwa in Masaka.

"We had at least three venues from which teams could train with their coaches," Kiggundu said prior to the team's departure to Germany.

Despite the difficulties, the team made it to Berlin to compete and returned home with four medals.

Making change

The primary objective of the Special Olympics is to raise awareness about the abilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The legacy of the Games lies in creating a society where people with determination have the same access to services as others, fostering a sense of inclusivity.

“I think the legacy in these games is the human legacy, it highlights schools being more integrated, people with determination being employed, having access to healthcare, access to opportunities and everybody, all people with the same access to the same services,” Bamwidhukire said.

Preconceptions

However, prevailing misconceptions about intellectual disabilities and a lack of awareness pose challenges to achieving true inclusion. Globally, around 200 million people have a learning disability, according to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Despite a majority of people knowing someone with an intellectual disability, there is still a sense of community marginalisation and hesitation to believe that individuals with intellectual disabilities can actively contribute to society.

The Special Olympics seeks to challenge these preconceptions, encouraging acceptance, celebration of differences, and appreciation for the athletes who serve as role models for inclusion.

“People are sympathetic to people with intellectual disabilities but still doubt that they can be still included in various sectors, there is still hesitation to understand that people with intellectual disabilities can be proactive members of our society,” added Bamwidhukire.

More than a medal

The motto of the Special Olympics, "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt," embodies the spirit of the Games. Participation in the Games goes beyond medals; it offers a chance for individuals to be courageous in pursuing their dreams.

Rhabaha, a tennis player who won a silver medal, described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent her country.

Gabriella Karungi, the mother of double gold medalist Larry Craig Feni, expressed her pride in her son's achievements, emphasising that her determination paved the way for his success.

“I think what Special Olympics is doing is creating a dialogue about acceptance, about celebrating differences, appreciating the differences and our athletes are models of that,” said Bamwidhukire.

Will govt pay attention?

During the flag-off ceremony for the Ugandan team, questions were raised about the recognition and rewards for intellectually disabled athletes who consistently bring home gold medals for the country. Ambrose Tashobya, the Chairman of the National Council of Sports, commended the government's support and acknowledged the athletes' inherent grit, courage, determination, and talent.

The government's commitment to rewarding intellectually disabled athletes financially, similar to other medallists, signifies the nation's appreciation for their achievements.

However, it is important to note that the rewards and recognition for intellectually disabled athletes in the Special Olympics are yet to match those given to mainstream athletes.

In 2021, after the Tokyo Olympics, President Yoweri Museveni ordered the implementation of his directive to provide monthly salaries of Shs5m, Shs3m, and Shs1m to gold, silver, and bronze medallists respectively at the continental or international level.

Additionally, he promised to build houses for gold medallists and their parents and donated brand new vehicles to select medallists.

Unfortunately, such benefits and recognition are yet to be extended to the intellectually disabled athletes who excel in the Special Olympics.

While the government has shown support and promised financial rewards for intellectually disabled athletes, similar to mainstream athletes, the implementation of these promises is still awaited. It is essential for the government to ensure that the intellectually disabled athletes who bring honor to the nation through their achievements receive the same level of support, recognition, and rewards as their counterparts in mainstream sports.

In the realm of the Special Olympics, the most powerful moments stem from shared vulnerability rather than physical strength and achievements.

With the government taking significant steps towards inclusion, individuals with intellectual disabilities can continue to dream.

Minister Peter Ogwang has pledged to ensure that medallists receive financial rewards, demonstrating a genuine commitment to recognising the athletes' accomplishments.

The Berlin Special Olympics may have concluded, but the fight for inclusion and acceptance of individuals with intellectual disabilities continues.

As the Special Olympics campaign declares, "the revolution is inclusion," breaking down barriers both on and off the field.

