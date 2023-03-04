Better late than never for resurgent Taxmen

All hopes of lifting a fifth StarTimes Uganda Premier League title have literally gone up in smoke for URA.



There is a clear day light between log leaders KCCA and the ninth placed Tax Collectors that are 15 points adrift with 12 matches to go.



Everything supposed to go wrong for Sam Timbe's charges has - starting from a divided dressing room, mediocre transfer business, a reported players' salary decrement and coaches' grudges over employed team tactics.



In a way, the recent two-gane winning streak (over Onduparaka and Express) will attract broader smiles for many a club faithful.



The 1-0 win over the struggling Red Eagles in there last outing at Nakisunga Grounds in Mukono must have been written in the stars as it reawakened the sleeping giants that is URA.



Getting goals, especially on the road, has been URA's most protruding Achilles heel, with the Tax Collectors managing just 18 strikes to this point - a far cry from KCCA's 28.



Timbe, now assisted by Fred Muhumuza after Baker Mbowa's departure, wants to build on the Red Eagles triumph to redeem the team that last hoisted the league trophy 12 years ago.



“It wasn’t an easy game at all (against Express) and I want to thank my players for the collective effort and fight they put up to get us that important win. I encourage them to put up the same spirit in our next games,” revealed the veteran coach, a four-time Cecafa Cup winner.

With five new January signings; Nicholas Kabonge (netted the winner against Express), Alfred Leku, Bruno Bunyaga, Joshua Lubwama and Joseph Ssemujju, belief is high that URA can pocket pick fourth placed SC Villa to a top four decent finish - and that starts on Satuday with a win over second placed Bul.



Alex Isabirye's Bul held URA to a 1-all draw in the first rendezvous at Nakisunga and are also eager to reignite the title chase with six points separating them with the Kasasiro Boys at the top.

Kyeyune on the wheel

When skipper Shafik Kagimu acrimoniously ended his eight-year association with URA, the club sank to its lowest ebb.

Leadership, creativity, player morale and zeal followed out of the window.



That is until Kagimu's partner in crime Saidi Kyeyune was waken up from his slumber lately to take up the mantle.He is the the fulcrum around which URA attacking plans will rotate when they visit the Oil-makers at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru this afternoon.



URA have now amassed 20 points from 16 matches and are set to switch back to Lugazi Mehta Stadium from Nakisunga in the next home game against Busoga United on March 19 as they seek to enjoy the fortress comfort they last had in 2017 at the same venue.



Bul, on 29 points from 16 matches, will hope forwards Ibrahim Nsimbe,Samuel Ssekamatte and Ibrahim Nsimbe open the goal taps against the visitors as Ibrahim Kazindula, Richard Wandyaka and Richard Okello pull the proverbial strings in the midfield.



Isabirye will most likely line up a solid backline of Walter Ochora, Ronald Otti, Richard Ayiko and Emmanuel Obua to combat the new-look URA attack spearheaded by Alfred Leku, Viane Ssekajugo and Kabonge.

Defining moment for Caterpillars

At the Green Light Stadium in Arua, bottom side Onduparaka will throw the kitchen sink at seventh placed Gaddafi in a desperate bid to escape the red zone.

Saddled with fines, goal scarcity and awful first round performance, the Caterpillars have raked a paltry seven points from 16 matches and now stare at a genuine relegation scare since ascending to the top flight league in 2016.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday

Onduparaka vs. Gaddafi, 2pm

Bul vs URA, 4pm

Sunday

Express vs. SC Villa, 4pm



Bul vs URA previous seven meetings