Big lessons for Victoria Pearls

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

There is a thin line separating whether the national women’s cricket team’s showing at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Gaborone was meek or just average.

Uganda didn’t grab the only ticket to the Global Qualifier scheduled for next year having swaggered into the tournament as one of the favourites – going by ICC ranking at 18th in the world with only Zimbabwe seeded better – 12th.

The excuse of having not played international cricket in the last 24 months is offered by many on the technical team but it is rather unacceptable as the other nations had not played, too.

Uganda coach Suraj Karavadra said his team had the best power-hitters, spinners, pace bowlers and fielders as he pumped up the volume in the build-up to the showpiece. By now, though, he will have learnt that talent counts for nothing if there is no application.

Areas of concern

In the third-place playoff match against 19th ranked Tanzania, Uganda scored only one boundary en route to a 9-wicket defeat and that sort of summed up their campaign as a side that didn’t play with enough purpose and conviction.

Against 38th seeded Nigeria, it was an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand worth 38 runs from Stephanie Nampiina (22) and left hander Irene Alumo (21) that rescued Uganda. Spinner Consy Aweko turned on in style with 2 wickets for 7 runs in 4 overs to drag the Victoria Pearls over the line for a 43-run win.

Against unranked Cameroon, Uganda scampered to a 155-run triumph but not before an unwanted history after Maeva Douma ‘mankaded’ (effected four run-outs at the non-striker’s end) to ignite a mini-collapse from 153 for 1 to 186 for 6. It was comical and yet embarrassing.

Against minnows Sierra Leone, Uganda had emphatic victory – by 9-wickets.

Then against the better prepared Zimbabwe in the semifinals, all-rounder Precious Marange not only hit the living daylights out of a timid Uganda in her 25-ball 40 runs but also stifled the chase with a parsimonious spell of 1 for 8 in 4 overs. Zimbabwe won by 14 runs but again it came down to the number of runs scored in boundaries – 16 for Uganda and a whooping 54 for Zimbabwe.

The flashes of the brilliance were few and thin from a handful of players. Knee-jerk reactions from Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) should be avoided.

“The girls are still disheartened that we didn’t cross the line against Zimbabwe. That was the match to define our tournament,” Karavadra told SCORE. “I back my players to bounce back. All I ask for is more international games even against Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya. Let’s not wait for another ICC tournament.”

Karavadra might not have convincing answers for failure to field some players and the continued change in the batting lineups that saw no less than five batters open the innings; but one thing is clear – seeking more exposure.

Top Runs Scorers

1.Rita Musamali (135 runs, Highest Score

59, Average: 27, Strike Rate 103.84)

2.Immaculate Nakisuyi (113 runs, Highest

Score 36, Average 22, Strike Rate 89.68)

3.Kevin Awino (88 runs, Highest Score 39*, Average 22, Strike Rate 83.80)

Top Bowlers

1.Stephanie Nampiina (9 wickets for 100

runs, Best Bowling: 3/18, Economy: 4.15)

2.Consy Aweko (7 wickets for 67 runs in

24 overs, Best Bowling: 3/4, Econ: 2.79)

3.Irene Alumo (4 wickets for 57 runs in 13

overs, Best Bowling: 2/13, Economy: 4.38)

Top Fielding Dismissals

1.Kevin Awino (2 catches & 2 stumpings)

2.Proscovia Alako (4 catches)

3.Janet Mbabazi (3 catches)