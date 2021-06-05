Big Talent confident ahead of win-or-bust tie in futsal league

By George Katongole More by this Author

With only two sides already into the play-offs of the Futsal Super League, tense battles are expected to determine the other two challengers for the title.

The big one pits Big Talent against Aidenal in the Albert Nile group as they seek to join leaders Mengo.

From his hospital bed where he was admitted for flu, fever and cough, Big Talent coach Muhammad Ssembatya is confident his side will progress into the semi-finals.

“The team is in a good shape. We have no injuries and yet we added three new players,” he said.

Ssembatya, a founding member of Mengo Futsal Club, admitted the game before them is tricky because they would want to prove a point.

“We respect Mengo as the table leaders. They have a great coach and good players but we’re coming in for this win because I have prepared for it with my team. We know the pressure is on us but the desire to keep an unbeaten run may play in our favour,” Ssembatya said.

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in the first round after Big Talent scored a last-minute equaliser.

Mengo coach Ismail Ssendege explained that they will take the game seriously.

“We have to remain competitive throughout the campaign. Another opportunity is here to prove that we can do it,” Ssendege said.

Third-placed Aidenal will be waiting for their chance in case Big Talent does not get a positive result.

Standing on eight points, Big Talent occupy the second place, which they can surrender with a loss.

Aidenal, who have won the last two games with whipping boys KJT the next in line, can ascend to nine points. But a draw plays in the favour of Big Talent unless Aidenal can score more than 16 goals.Kisenyi, Park fight to join Synergy

With debutants Synergy safely into the play-offs, Kisenyi and Park will contest the remaining slot in the Victoria Nile group.

Kisenyi are second on seven points while Park are two points behind. Kisenyi face tricky leaders Synergy, while Park play an out-of-sorts 2019 winners Yeak Kabowa. But you wonder which Park side will turn up at Old Kampala Sports Arena as they have flattered to deceive this season.

Whereas the top two teams will battle for the championship, the remaining sides will have their own play-offs for position’s sake.

