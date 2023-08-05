Birungi: From woodball enthusiast to international success

In 2009, a young girl named Christine Birungi set foot on a path that would shape her destiny as one of Uganda's finest woodball players.

Little did she know that a simple purchase of woodball equipment by her mother at Kakute C/U in Luweero, while she was in P.5, would spark a passion that would ignite her sporting journey.

Even at such a tender age, Birungi had already exhibited potential in cricket and proudly donned the jersey of her school's U-13 football team. Little did she know that her introduction to woodball would mark the beginning of an extraordinary voyage of triumph.

When Birungi joined Nalinnya Lwantale, she faced a challenge as there were no opportunities to play football or cricket. As a last resort, she turned to woodball and little did she know that it would become her true passion. She continued playing throughout her academic journey, from Ndejje Vocational to Kazinga SS in Bombo Kawule during A-Level, until she finally joined Ndejje University in 2018.

At the university, Birungi discovered an established woodball team with talented players such as Elizabeth Nambeguya, Pauline Nakayenga, and Jackie Naula.

Turning point

Under the guidance of coach Onesmus Atamba, she quickly progressed, and during the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) games in Mbarara, she would be named in the B Team. Surprisingly, she finished fourth overall, and this marked a turning point in her woodball career.

"Coach Atamba's decision to promote me to the senior team was a turning point in my woodball journey. When we went to Kenya for the East African Games, I found myself competing alongside the best players and that's when I truly realised my potential in woodball. From that moment, I embraced the sport wholeheartedly and started taking woodball seriously," Birungi says.

Birungi, with her captivating skills on the grass, has clinched consecutive Uganda Open titles and now sets her sights on the World Cup in China next July with high hopes.

"In the upcoming World Cup, I believe I can push myself even further. The beach games present a greater challenge compared to the grass, and I am eager to showcase my skills on an international stage," she said.

World Cup joy

When Uganda scooped a team medal in the women's category during the stroke competition at the third Beach Woodball World Cup in Malaysia, Birungi’s individual bronze played a great part.

Despite not achieving the gold she had hoped for, she was proud of her individual accomplishments and her contribution to the team's silver medal win.

"I had my sights set on the gold, and I approached the competition with confidence. While I didn't secure the top spot, I genuinely value what I have achieved. Contributing to the team's silver medal win fills me with a sense of pride and satisfaction," Birungi said.

As a key member of the squad, alongside players like Jackie Naula, Lillian Zawedde, Joan Mukoova, Joyce Nalubega, and Florence Mukoya, Birungi had a taste of real competition in the World Cup that was by Thailand.

Her early start in the sport served as an example for others, according to head coach George Isabirye, who emphasised the need to identify talented players at a young age and provide them with the right training and equipment.

Isabirye emphasised, "Early identification of players in primary schools is crucial. Providing them with the right tactics and playing equipment is essential to their development."

Beyond woodball, Birungi leads a busy life as a cashier at Mal-parts Enterprises on William Street, who supply phone accessories, where she works alongside her uncle Aloysius Male and Sheilah Namuleme as a cashier. Despite her success, Birungi remains grounded and attributes her achievements to her unwavering faith in prayer.

"I find solace in prayer, even on the fairway, before every shot I take. Prayerful words guide each of my strokes," Birungi shared.

Beach Woodball World Cup

Uganda's medal tally

Silver: Women’s team stroke competition

Bronze: Christine Birungi in stroke finals

Bronze: Joan Mukoova fairway singles

Bronze: Men's fairway team

Name: Christine Birungi

Date of birth: Aug 19, 1998

Club: Ministry of Public Services

National team debut: 2021 Africa Championship