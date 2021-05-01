Bodybuilding: Amputee Tamale to hit Mr Kampala Championship stage

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Bodybuilder Swafaru Tamale is still mastering to walk on his prosthetic leg but he cannot wait to make history. Tonight, Tamale will become the first amputee to participate in a local bodybuilding contest when he hits the stage in the Mr Kampala Bodybuilding Championship this evening.

Tamale was involved in an accident February 28, 2020, when a boda-boda he was travelling on crashed between two taxis from the front and rear, near his home in Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road.

The cyclist fractured his leg. But Tamale sustained a double compound fractured to his right leg that was eventually amputated above the knee.

The father of two lost his job as a taxi tout and needed at least Shs5m to get an artificial leg from CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital. Well-wishers donated it about a week after his story ran in the media.

“Until you get such big tests in life, you might not feel the impact of God,” he told Score. “But I’m surviving on Allah’s mercy, and I’m very grateful to the sympathisers who have been there for me.”

Now he needs money to buy an automatic car to drive as a cab.

Passion burns on

Fate might have taken his leg but Tamale won’t let desperation take his passion – bodybuilding.

“I prefer self-employment because it will allow me to try other things, train and compete with much pressure.”

And now able to lift weights and train with his new limb, he feels close to turning the disability corner.

Tamale will compete against himself as there are no other amputees or entrants with disability. But he is not resting.

“I want to give the crowds the best show I can and maybe inspire others with disabilities to do what I do,” Tamale told Score after a training session at University of Pain gym last week.

The judges won’t mind about his lower body, but his upper body muscles have the mass and the tone, good enough to challenge even the nondisabled.

Not the world’s first

Tamale did not know of other amputees in bodybuilding but did not mind being the first in the world. Then, when friends appreciated his obsession amid despair, they sent him pictures of amputee bodybuilders from around the world.

“That inspired me even more to pursue my dreams, and I just cannot wait to hit the stage again.”

American Flex Wheeler was already a legend when his leg was amputated in 2019. He returned after aged 55.

Tamale was a gym instructor before joining the stage about three years ago. Before the accident, he had competed at the Mr Jinja Championship, Mr Kampala 2019 but his best performance was third place in lightweight category at the 2019 Mr Uganda Championship.

Former US Marine Jared Bullock, who hit bodybuilding stage after losing his right arm and leg in service, is another Tamale can draw inspiration from.

Under the Covid-19 restrictions, Qibs Gym in Kyebando won’t entertain many fans for today’s ‘scientific’ event, but Tamale will be keen to add another page to his resume, as the first amputee on Uganda’s bodybuilding stage.

Doctor says

Jemimah Nalujja, an orthopaedic technologist who handled Tamale’s case at CoRSU Hospital, has given him a clean bill of health.

“It’s very fine for him to resume competitions because he adapted so well to the prosthetic technology,” she said.

“Some people take a bit longer but in just two weeks he was able to move with the leg without walking aids.

“He was so fit that some thought he was a second-user.”

It is not surprising. Tamale says even during his time at the hospital, he did pushups. You think that’s so daring? When we visited him in July, he made 10 squats nonstop, on just his left leg, without the support of crutches.

“He is so determined that even when he had some trouble with some adapting tasks, he was always positive he would make it,” the doctor adds.

But Tamale walks with a limp. The doctor says it’s because his stump thinned when he resumed rigorous workout and dieting to trim his muscles for tonight’s event.

Tamale concurs. He thought he would revisit the hospital after the event but the doctor advised him to do it before today’s event to make the joint freer and fix the limp.

Mr Kampala Champs

Venue: Qibs Gym, Kyebando

Data: Tonight

Defending: Godfrey Lubega

