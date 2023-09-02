Budapest glass half-full for Uganda

The truth of the matter is that the occasion at the National Athletics Centre happened so fast. It still feels like the nine days of the Budapest World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital rushed out or rather, they were too few.

Even then within the thick of the jam-packed action, Uganda reaped big and made it to the medal table comprising a total 49 countries.

That is quite an achievement considering that more than 2000 athletes had been expected from 200 countries to vie for silverware at athletics’ grand stage.

Cheptegei’s gift

Team Uganda returned home with two medals; first the gold won by Joshua Cheptegei over the men’s 10000m final on August 20 and then Victor Kiplangat bagging the marathon title a week later as the 19th Worlds closed.

The memories from both victories are priceless which partly made the glass half-full for the country in the central European nation.

Cheptegei’s gift only continues giving to Uganda. He overcame huge barriers of doubt, injury and pressure to his third straight world title over the 25-lap distance in a time of 27 minutes and 51.42 seconds.

Unlike his wins at the Doha 2019 and Oregon 2022 editions in Qatar and the USA respectively, Cheptegei this time read the room earlier than usual, wading off the challenge from Olympic champion Ethiopian Selemon Barega to retain his title.

The 26-year-old became the only fourth man in history after Ethiopians Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele as well as Great Britain’s Mo Farah to win this title on back-to-back-to-back occasions.

Mr Kiplangat!

It needed seven more days before Uganda could taste delight again. Going into the men’s 42km marathon final at the Heroes’ Square, Kiplangat had somehow not gathered much attention despite holding the Commonwealth title.

Even when he made his first move after finishing the Szechenyi Chain Bridge which goes over River Danube, Kiplangat held grip of the lead and went on to power to the victory in a time of two hours, eight minutes and 53 seconds.

His training partner Stephen Kissa claimed fifth place after a tedious incident while youngster Andrew Kwemoi did not complete.

Kiplangat became the sixth different world champion to ever come from Uganda while also emulating Stephen Kiprotich’s triumph from the Moscow 2013 Worlds in Russia.

Kiplimo’s injury, absence

Yet, it could have been a better show entirely in Budapest. Cheptegei admitted missing his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo. The latter missed out on the Budapest show because of an acute injury.

Kiplimo in February won the World Cross-country title in Bathurst, Australia to add to his 5000m and 10000m Commonwealth gongs as well as the world half-marathon title he has.

Such a profile’s absence really dented Uganda’s medal count. Kiplimo had been entered to compete over the track double and with Cheptegei opting out of the men’s 5000m, it all was left to Oscar Chelimo ended up limping out in the final.

No breathers

Chelimo’s injury is a perfect example of the impact of recurring demand to compete in championships every year. Since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021, the impact on athletes has been huge.

From the Japanese capital, top athletes will only get a real break after the next Tokyo 2025 World Championships. So in between, the Oregon Worlds moved from 2021 to last year, now Budapest, next year will have the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

For former British colonies like Uganda, her top athletes like Cheptegei, Kiplimo or Kiplangat, all are often requested by the government to partake at the Commonwealth Games as it were a week after Oregon, at the Birmingham edition in England.

Uganda’s stars may actually not get a break until after the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games in the USA, considering there will be the 2026 Commonwealth Games and then the 2027 Worlds.

Chemutai illness, Nakaayi’s body

Cheptegei’s attempt to double in Oregon got him injured and few back home in Uganda could take it in after he opted out of the 5000m in Budapest.

In Oregon, Uganda won three medals including the bronze medals by Kiplimo over the 10000m and Chelimo over the 5000m. The East African nation tied with Belgium and Sweden on the medal table in 16th place.

In Budapest, Uganda’s two medals took the country to finish 11th but still, there had been hopes that at least Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai could deliver over the 3000m steeplechase final.

She ran well but struggled in the final 1000m before settling for seventh place. Chemutai had been sick for the greater part of the season.

Uganda’s only sprinter Tarsis Orogot arrived in Budapest with the body totally worked out after 22 races, mainly for the University of Alabama in the USA and he at best ended up finishing 10th overall in the 200m.

Then,former world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi had anticipated a better display but her body failed to respond in the two-lap final, finishing a distant eighth as Kenyan Mary Moraa disarmed the Olympic champion American Athing Mu.

Kissa’s fall

Back to the action in the men’s marathon, Kissa could have medalled only if he had not tumbled to the ground after the drinks points around 32km.

He still fell and moved three places up, only to end up in a wheelchair at the finish. Picking from that and what Kiplangat had done, Uganda missed out on a possible 1-2 finish.

In the women’s marathon final a day earlier on August 26, Uganda for the first time filled up all three quota slots and, Rebecca Cheptegei, Mercyline Chelangat and Doreen Chesang took 14th, 18th and 21st placings.

Yet, this paper understands the trio itinerary got affected; they only arrived a day to the race. In the worst case scenario, they could have arrived actually in the early hours of the race day. So what if they had arrived on time?

Wonderful Worlds

Those are many ifs for Uganda, anyway… the world witnessed wonder in Budapest. Recall the Slovakian Dominik Černý’s proposal to lover Hana Burzalova after their 35km race walk races?

There was Great Britain’s Josh Kerr’s surprise 1500m victory ahead of Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Notice that Dutch sensation Sifan Hassan did 24.5km while trippling over the 1500m, 5000m and 10000m on track within seven days and she won two medals?

Botswana Letsile Tebogo won a silver for Africa's first medal in the men's 100m event before adding a 200m bronze whereas Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango completed a triple jump podium sweep with gold in Budapest after the bronze in Doha and silver in Oregon.

How about American Ryan Crouser’s championship record throw of 23.51m in the shot put final or rather, the sweet moment when Australian Nina Kennedy and American Katie Moon chose to share the pole vault gold?

American sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson’s bounce back and Noah Lyles’ delight, Jamaican Shericka Jackson’s 200m perfection, Swede Daniel Stahl’s championship record breaking discus throw of 71.46m, Femke Bol’s 400m hurdles’ poetry and Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas’ iconic triple jump quadruple gold tell it all.

Onto the next big athletics show at the Paris 2024 Games, au revoir!

BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA RESULTS

MEN’S 42KM MARATHON FINAL

1 Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 2:08:53

2 Maru Teferi (ISR) 2:09:12

3 Leul Gebresilase (ETH) 2:09:19

5 Stephen Kissa (UGA) 2:10:22

DNF Andrew Kwemoi (UGA) DNF

WOMEN’S 42KM MARATHON FINAL

1 Amane Shankule (ETH) 2:24:23

2 Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) 2:24:34

3 Fatima Gardadi (MAR) 2:25:17

14 Rebecca Cheptegei (UGA) 2:29:34

18 Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) 2:31:40

21 Doreen Chesang (UGA) 2:32:11

MEN’S 5000M FINAL

1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 13:11.30

2 Mohamed Katir (ESP) 13:11.44

3 Jacob Krop (KEN) 13:12.28

DNF Oscar Chelimo (UGA) DNF

WOMEN’S 800M FINAL

1 Mary Moraa (KEN) 1:56.03

2 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:56.34

3 Athing Mu (USA) 1:56.61

8 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:59.18

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL

1 Winfred Yavi (BRN) 8:54.29

2 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:58.98

3 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:00.69

7 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:10.26

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL

1 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:03.53

2 Lamecha Girma (ETH) 8:05.44

3 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:11.98

12 Leonard Chemutai (UGA) 8:21.61

MEN’S 10000M FINAL

1 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 27:51.42

2 Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) 27:52.60

3 Selemon Barega (ETH) 27:52.72

22 Rogers Kibet (UGA) 29:10.07

DNF Joel Ayeko (UGA) DNF

WOMEN’S 10000M FINAL

1 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 31:27.18

2 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 31:28.16

3 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 31:28.31

10 Sarah Chelangat (UGA) 31:40.04

16 Stella Chesang (UGA) 32:38.90

MEN’S 800M HEAT 2

1 Mateusz Borkowski (POL) 1:45.40

2 Max Burgin (GBR) 1:45.43

3 Joseph Deng (AUS) 1:45.48

8 Tom Dradriga (UGA) 1:48.60

WOMEN’S 1500M HEAT 4

1 Hirut Meshesha (ETH) 4:03.47

2 Jessica Hull (AUS) 4:03.50

3 Ciara MAGEEAN (IRL) 4:03.52

12 Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) 4:10.55

MEN’S 1500M HEAT 3

1 Niels Laros (NED) 3:34.25

2 Mohamed Katir (ESP) 3:34.34

3 Cole Hocker (USA) 3:34.43

12 Abu Mayanja (UGA) 3:38.15

WOMEN’S 5000M HEAT 1

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:57.70

2 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:57.72

3 Margaret Chelimo (KEN) 15:00.10

13 Sarah Chelangat (UGA) 15:14.89

WOMEN’S 5000M HEAT 2

1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:32.29

2 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 14:32.31

3 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 14:33.23

16 Prisca Chesang (UGA) 15:37.02

FINAL MEDAL TABLE

COUNTRY G S B T

1 USA 12 8 9 29

2 Canada 4 2 0 6

3 Spain 4 1 0 5

4 Jamaica 3 5 4 12

5 Kenya 3 3 4 10

6 Ethiopia 2 4 3 9

7 Great Britain 2 3 5 10

8 Netherlands 2 1 2 5

9 Norway 2 1 1 4

10 Sweden 2 1 0 3

11 Uganda 2 0 0 2

UGANDA’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

Athens 1997: Davis Kamoga (Silver, 400m)

Helsinki 2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Gold, 3000m SC)

Osaka 2007: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze, 5000m)

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold, Marathon)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (Bronze, Marathon)

London 2017: Joshua Cheptegei (Silver, 10000m)

Doha 2019: Halimah Nakaayi (Gold, 800m)

Doha 2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Jacob Kiplimo (Bronze, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze, 5000m)

Budapest 2023: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)