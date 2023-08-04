Buganda trophy hunt derailed by Isabirye disappearing act

Since he tendered in his resignation at Vipers last month, or was forced to jump before he was pushed as sources contend, coach Alex Isabirye has chosen to go off the radar.

Buganda province had hoped to tap into his tried and tested services, more so after bagging a league and cup double with the Venoms, to compete for a second Fufa Drum trophy since their 2018 conquest.

Isabirye had agreed to handle their training sessions and avoid matchday activities to 'avoid media pressure and public scrutiny' bit has since stopped tending to the entire project all together.

The acrimonious divorce with Vipers has since seen Isabirye be replaced with Brazilian Leonard Martins Neiva and the enigmatic gaffer go job hunting again.

Rookie coach Bastu Semuyaba has prowled the dugout for Buganda in the 1-0 victory over Bunyoro at Kavumba and the 1-0 loss to Tooro in Kyenjojo last week but Isabirye's absence was still noticeable.

Isabirye is not expected to be in charge of the team when Buganda visits Kigaaya playground in Hoima on Saturday in search of a double over Bunyoro.

Luckily for the inaugural winners, the team is blended with experienced campaigners like Savio Kabugo, Geoffrey Wasswa, Joshua Lubwama, George Kaddu, Saidi Kyeyune and Viane Sekajugo and a couple of youngsters that promise to drag Buganda to the later stages of the tournament.

They have been joined by Rwanda based forward Pius Wangi who promises to carry the goalscoring burden.

Yet the jostle for the top slot in Group D remains wide open and Buganda will be required to be more commanding and clinical in their pursuit for a quarterfinal berth.

For starters, Isabirye conjured magic with a domineering Buganda side five years ago that moved mountains enroute to the first title, whipping West Nile in their backyard in Arua.

Buganda officials had anticipated to recreate similar nostalgia with Isabirye but can only hope for a sudden change of heart.

In Bunyoro, Buganda will meet a wounded lion seeking for vengeance and in need of maximum points to stay in contention.

Bunyoro will look to forwards Karim Ndugwa, Living Kabon, Brian Aheebwa and midfielder Frank Tumwesigye aka Zaga for redemption.

Acholi, Busoga eager to go

In Soroti this afternoon, 2019 winners Acholi will be out to register a double over Teso who they beat in the corresponding fixture at Booma Grounds.

Acholi will count on the commendable formbook of URA midfielder Huud Mulikyi and Iran based marksman Tito Okello to edge closer to progression in Group A.

In Group B, the Allan Okello inspired Lango will make it nine points if they beat Vincent Tumusiime's Kigezi again at the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira on Sunday.

Dan Ongwedo's Lango looks every inch of a side determined to return to the finals that they lost to West Nile last campaign and are grateful to the indefatigable contribution of star players Denis Omedi, Okello, Rogers Mato and Moses Aliro.

On the same day, Busoga under the tutelage of Charles Ayeikho will try to follow up the 4-1 mauling of West Nile with victory over visiting Bugisu in Kamuli.