Bul keen to avoid another New Year collapse

Bul proved a point when they raided Vipers for a 3-2 win at Kitende to lay a serious claim in the race for the 2023/24 StarTimes Premier League before Christmas.

However, after there, they have struggled and were just lucky to overcome Busoga United by 1-0 but were not on Wednesday as they lost to Gaddafi 2-1 in another Jinja derby.

Those two performances have left some doubts among their faithful who are fearing a repeat of last season where the team suffered a disappointing collapse.

Bul fell from second place in the middle of the season to seventh, failing to win a single game after New Year 2023 until season ended.

Their coach Abbey Kikomeko could not comprehend the loss to Gaddafi especially after Joel Madondo missed a penalty and then hit the woodwork twice.

“This is not a bad omen because these things happen in football but it doesn’t mean that we shall fail to win games like it happened last season,” Kikomeko said.

“We shall bounce back because our target is to fight and see that we remain on top,” he added.

The coach has another difficult task today in Njeru against Mbarara City that has struggled to score but have the joint-best defense in the league.

The Ankole Lions are under former Gaddafi coach Wasswa Bbosa who knows a thing or two about the Jinja giants. Bbosa managed two draws in his two meetings against Bul while at Gaddafi last season.

“They have a good technical bench and players like [Alex] Kitata but we want to get at least a point from there,” Bbosa said briefly after Mbarara’s 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants.

Vipers 4-1 win over Nec on Wednesday night pushed them to second with 27 points, trimming the gap with Bul to just five.

Gaddafi travel to Wankulukuku to face former Bul coach Alex Isabirye who has been flying since taking over Express with three wins in as many games.

In Wakiso, KCCA will attempt to pile more pressure on troubled Wakiso Giants as they seek to leap into the top half of the table while Nec count their chances at Lugogo against an Arua Hill side that failed to make a full team in their travel last time.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday fixtures – 4 pm

BUL vs. Mbarara City, Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Express vs. Gaddafi, Wankulukuku