Bul unsettle status quo, for now

Last season’s Startimes Uganda Premier League was defined by the relegation dogfights and a dominant Vipers that ran over opponents uncontrollably but the 2022/23 term is proving to be a tough one from both ends of the table, at least going by its shape at half time.

At Least each of the five teams at the top have led the table for at least two match days.

Bul’s 5-0 rout over Maroons ensured they squeezed through to the second position with 27 points same as Vipers, both two adrift of leaders KCCA.

The edible oil makers won the Uganda Cup last season becoming only the third team to win the cup in recent times. They seem to be pushing a notch higher in their bid to become the first upcountry side to win the league in over 40 years.

There have been some great individual and team performances, superb goals, goals galore, shocks here and there and some very bad scenes.

An odd league

The season started in a club licensing confusion that’s almost becoming the norm.

This time, Fufa was unforgiving, relegating Kyetume to the lower tiers for failing to fulfill the requirements including the most basic of all, registering the minimum number of players required.

Morley on the wheel

Speaking of KCCA, coach Morley Byekwaso received the stick for the team’s overall performance last season.

That spilled over to the start of the season despite the Kasasiro Boys winning three of their opening matches with a section of the fans calling for his head.

However, Byekwaso seems to have found his mojo especially with the return on loan of Allan Okello and signing of Moses Waiswa as the team fought its way through to the top winning nine and losing only three of their 14.

The Lugogo outfit has scored the joint-most number of goals, 24, with Okello and Waiswa contributing ten of those as Rogers Mato, Julius Poloto, Ashiraf Mugume, Mohammad Senoga and Tshisungu Kakonde providing the backup upfront.

However, his defensive structure needs some work after conceding 12, the second highest in the top six.

Slow starting Vipers

The Venoms were fancied to run through their opponents with ease. Barring their draw against Soltilo Bright Stars in their opening game, they have been efficient at Kitende winning all their six other games and conceding only one goal (vs. Bul).

However, their biggest undoing is their form on the road where they’ve won only twice by a 1-0 margin but even in those, they had to rely on Ashraf Mandela’s penalty and a Benjamin Nyakoojo’s own goal in their games against Blacks Power and URA, with both coming late in the game.

To stress it more, their goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora could’ve easily beaten defender Hillary Mukundane to the man-of-the-match award against the Tax Collectors.

At this stage last season, the defending champions had won five and drawn only one of their seven games away. Mukundane is arguably their best player of the first round and it’s not by mistake that they have the best defence in the division conceding only five times.

A real giant?

Wakiso Giants are not only shaking the table but are doing it in style with their beautiful free-flowing brand of football catching the attention of their faithful and the neutrals.

John Luyinda is clearly putting the notes he picked while working with coaches Mike Mutebi and Abdallah Mubiru into use and has blended it with his own that produces goals for fun.

With 21 goals, the Purple Sharks have the second best attack with Ibrahim Kasule (5), Shariph Kimbowa (4), Frank Ssebuufu (3) and Moses Aliro leading their hunt for goals. Kasule has not only been scoring but also providing and is leading the league’s assist makers with five already.

Villa back

The Jogoos survived relegation last season by only five points. A major player exodus and the departure of Greek tactician Petros Koukouras awoke the doomsayers but coaches Jackson Magera and Ibrahim Kirya seem to have everything under control.

Villa has collected 24 points, only five behind KCCA. That tally falls only nine short of their overall count last season signaling a significant improvement as they rebuild.

They have only lost to the four teams above them. Magera’s team lacks a lethal striker and has struggled to score goals but can be content, at least for now, that his goals are coming from different angles and that his defence line has conceded only nine, the second best in the league.

They have also scaled down off-pitch scandals like stories of unpaid salaries and poor player welfare but have the monster of hooliganism to deal with.

That has already cost them two points and two goals on top of hosting their matches in a closed stadium in Lira until March next year.

Mid-table comfort

Arua Hill flashed a few glimpses of promise last season and awakened memories of Onduparaka in their hay days but they have struggled to improve on that or at least replicate it this term.

Seven wins with five coming from home and two against struggling Express and Busoga United away has put pressure on coach Livingstone Mbabazi and reduced the Kongolo (Leopards) to another mid-table hunter.

The pressure is real that even Mbabazi has been limiting his charges from conducting media interviews.

Talking pressure, Wasswa Bbosa is now a relieved man. His official term at Gaddafi started with a four-match winless run despite heavily investing in the squad.

There was a major setback when Fufa refused to change the club name to Modern forcing the sponsors to withdraw.

However, a move out of Gaddafi Barracks to Kakindu has paid off with all their six wins coming from there. Bbosa had promised to fight for the trophy but 21 points and a seventh place in the current circumstances seems just fine.

Just like Gaddafi and Bbosa, Asaph Tumwebaze’s reign at Bright Stars started on a rough patch with five consecutive draws followed by two losses in the first seven despite playing entertaining football.

However, the team found its groove and then Nelson Senkatuka. The striker, who has just been recalled to Uganda Cranes, picked three consecutive man-of-the-match awards for his three braces as the Stars beat Onduparaka, Express and Bul to end their bad run.

They closed the first round with a deserved 1-0 win over table leaders KCCA to end the year in 8th place with 21 points.

Low flying Eagles

Express’ off-pitch problems seem to be creeping back! Despite the fact that the club got a new sponsor in Betsure, they’re struggling financially.

Reports from the camp indicate that the players have gone some months without pay. On pitch, the James Odoch-coached side has managed only 17 points with their only serious result, a 1-0 over Bul.

Inconsistent Warders

No club in the UPL has suffered relegation more than Maroons but it seems the Prison Warders learnt nothing and forgot nothing from their recent experience in the dungeons of Fufa Big League.

They have won only three games; a spectacular 5-0 against Busoga on opening day, a shocking 1-0 over KCCA and a hard-fought 1-0 at home to Gaddafi. Fred Amaku has been exceptional, scoring half of their 14 goals so far.

Besides that, nothing really shows that they want to avoid the relegation fight at the tail end of the season. Their casual show in the 5-0 loss at the hands of Bul on Wednesday should give coach Muhammad Senfuma a warning ahead of the second round.

No taxation

URA is one of the best facilitated teams in the country but their performance in recent years has been wanting.

This season is no different with the team playing casually even in games that they were expected to win.

Off-pitch issues have dogged the team with the recent being their captain and arguably their best player in recent years Shafiq Kagimu wanting away by force.

The rift is so bad that reports indicate that the player has offered to sell his own car to buy off his contract in case the club doesn’t terminate it on a mutual agreement.

Kagimu’s case is the epitome of a player-power, infighting and cliques that have dogged the club in recent seasons.

Recently in their 4-0 win over Busoga United in Jinja, media and fans were left with questions on who exactly is in charge after coach Sam Timbe and his assistant Baker Mbowa seemed to openly disagree on substitutions.

The Tax Collectors have won only two games and duly acquired the ‘draw masters’ tag for their eight draws. The two wins came against relegation threatened Busoga and Arua Hill.

Relegation dogfight

There can never be a better lineup at the bottom of the table than having Blacks Power, UPDF, Busoga and Onduparaka.

Blacks Power started on a wrong foot overhauling their squad and then sacked coach Peter Onen after just two games.

His replacement Hussein Mbalagu has tried to shape up the team but his best has not been good enough as they have managed only two wins and five draws sitting just two points above the red line.

Onduparaka has paid the high price of hooliganism. Five games away from their Greenlight stadium has cost them heavily picking only two points out of 15.

They were also deducted two from their basket this season for the same reason but a return to their traditional home ground has seen the Caterpillars unlock their striking potential as results started favoring them.

They’ve scored seven of their nine goals in their last two games in a 2-2 draw against Maroons and 5-1 annihilation of UPDF.

Busoga has suffered almost the same consequences losing three points and three goals for their abandoned game against Express as club the management were forced to shift the team to Njeru. The club, just like many others, is struggling financially with the players going months without a salary.

Table standings

Team MP W D L GD Pts

KCCA 14 9 2 3 12 29

Bul 14 8 3 3 14 27

Vipers 14 8 3 3 14 27

Wakiso Giants 14 7 4 3 6 25

SC Villa 14 8 2 4 2 24

Arua Hill 14 7 2 5 5 23

Gaddafi 14 6 3 5 2 21

Bright Stars 14 5 5 4 0 20

Express 14 4 5 5 -3 17

Maroons 14 3 6 5 -6 15

URA 14 2 8 4 1 14

Blacks Power 14 2 5 7 -12 11

UPDF 14 2 4 8 -15 10

Busoga United 14 4 0 10 -18 9

Onduparaka 14 1 6 7 -9 7

Top scorers chart

Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars) - 7

Fred Amaku (Maroons) - 7

Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers) - 6

Alex Kitata (Gaddafi) - 6

Karim Ndugwa (Bul) - 5

Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants) - 5

Allan Kayiwa (Express) - 5

George Senkaaba (URA) – 5

Top assist makers

Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants) – 5

Allan Okello – 4

Militon Karisa – 3

Frank Ssebuufu – 3

Brian Kalumba – 3

Other stats

Most Victories - KCCA (9)

Least Victories- Onduparaka (1)

Most Draws- URA (8)

Most Losses- 10

Most Goals Scored- KCCA, Bul (24)

Least Goals Scored- JMC Hippos FC

Most Goals conceded – UPDF (26)

Best defence – Vipers (5 goals conceded)