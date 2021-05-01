Bwogi keen on build-up bouts

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The days to the Tokyo Olympics are coming fast and Musa Shadir Bwogi is intensifying his preparations before he takes to the ring for his welterweight quest.

The Bombers’ skipper was among the first Tokyo-bound athletes to receive the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

With that done and a non-residential team training camp underway at Lugogo, Shadir is focused.

“Training has to be a lot,” the southpaw fighter says of his plans before he makes way to the indoor arena at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall on July 24.

To Bwogi, the body and mind must be in the best shape if he is to usurp the odds and win Uganda’s first Olympic medal in the ring since John ‘The Beast’ Mugabi’s welterweight silver at the 1980 Moscow Games.

“I have to consider fitness, conditioning through mind and body, and my needs at home and in the sports need to be taken care of,” the Naguru-bred pugilist said.

Power and speed are key for a boxer’s fitness as well as body conditioning in terms of stamina and strength before throwing the body into the ring.

Ultimate test

Bwogi, however, believes build-up bouts will come in handy if he is to concretise his plan for an Olympic medal.

“Build-ups are important because they test you, what you’ve been doing and how far you’ve gone.

“I will do them (build-ups) a chance and the facilitation,” adds the man who now splits training time between Lugogo and the East Coast Boxing Club in Naguru.

His Naguru duels are masterminded by the renowned coach Hussein Khalil and son Farouk Khalil.

Bwogi was the first Bomber to qualify for the Tokyo Games in February 2020 when he defeated Ghanaian Jesse Lartey in the box-off on the last day of the African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Diamniadio, Senegal.

Bombers at the Olympics

Tokyo 2020:

Musa Shadir Bwogi Welterweight

David Semujju Middleweight

Catherine Nanziri Flyweight

Rio 2016:

Ronald Serugo Flyweight

Kennedy Katende Light-heavy

Beijing 2008:

Ronald Serugo Light flyweight

Athens 2004

Jolly Katongole Light flyweight

Brian Mayanja Featherweight

Sam Rukundo Flyweight

Sadat Tebazaalwa Welterweight

Joseph Lubega Middleweight

Sydney 2000

Muhamed Kizito Light Flyweight

Jackson Asiku Flyweight

Abdu Tebazalwa Bantamweight

Kassim Napa Adam Featherweight

Atlanta 1996

Franco Agentho Lightweight

Charles Kizza Heavyweight

Uganda’s Boxing medals in Olympics

1968 Mexico City Eridadi Mukwanga Bantamweight Silver

1968 Mexico City Leo Rwabwogo Flyweight Bronze

1972 Munich Leo Rwabwogo Flyweight Silver

1980 Moscow John Mugabi Welterweight Silver

