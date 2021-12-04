Byaruhanga threatens to run away with ‘Kambale’s Fufa prize’

Like the trending Squid Games series, the Airtel Fufa Awards are never devoid of uncertainty, thrill and pressure.

In the brutal Asian series, even the film stars die as seemingly weaklings beat the strong to game bets. All it takes to survive is hope, luck and finesse.

Hours to the awards dinner at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, the cards suddenly seem to have flipped in favour of Vipers midfield starlet Bobosi Byaruhanga. Unconfirmed polls and reports indicate he is in the slight lead to win the coveted car prize.

That serves to raise the adrenaline levels among the three contestants; Eric Kambale, Aziz Kayondo and Byaruhanga.

The most nervous and tension-filled moment in the Squid Games series gets to teammates having to kill one of the two to scoop the bounty – and that calls for courage and sacrifice.

That is exactly the fate that awaits Vipers teammates Kayondo and Byaruhanga, both on the three-man shortlist for being pillars as the Venoms cruised to the Uganda Cup and also being part of the Hippos (U-20) team that rode to the Afcon finals in Mauritania in February.

Voters may have to judge the duo by the weight of their contribution and also influence on the Uganda Cranes during the World Cup qualifiers.

Kambale misses out on the national team previledge – and it may be costly according to insiders. But he proudly puts forward his StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Cecafa Kagame Cup medals among his collection this year.

Byaruhanga’s trajectory from the U-20, through to Vipers midfield fulcrum to national team must-have jewel and now the de facto ‘poster-boy’ of Ugandan football thrusts him in as a shoo-in to hit the jackpot. Nothing is straightforward in the Squid Games series though – and so is the awards logic.

Kambale was first choice on many people’s pecking order when the five-man list was drawn last month, but a tough start to the current league season that has seen the Congolese-born forward net thrice in eight matches, may seem to deter his chances.

Kayondo hopeful

Having shocked many by gatecrashing the final shortlist at the expense of last season top scorer Yunus Sentamu and URA talismanic skipper Shafik Kagimu, Kayondo still has more surprises in store.

“The best will win with Allah’s blessings because we all worked to merit the nomination” Kayondo told SCORE.

Worldwide, defenders are at a disadvantage to midfielders and forwards when it comes to winning awards.

The left-back hopes for the best and a change in mentality today.

The safest bet is one either Byaruhanga or Kambale, but just like a football game, the final result may not be known until the last minute. Don’t be shocked.Don’t blink.

Nominees

WOMEN

Daisy Nakaziro, goalkeeper

Lady Doves

Fazila Ikwaput, forward

Lady Doves

Fauzia Najjemba, forward

Kampala Queens

MEN

Eric Kambale, Forward

Express

Aziz Kayondo, Defender

Vipers

Bobosi Byaruhanga, Midfielder, Vipers