Caf WCL Qualifiers: Vihiga, JKT Queens battle for top spot in Group B

Kenyan champions Vihiga Queens clash with Tanzanian title leaders JKT Queens for a place at the top of the Group B of the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa qualifiers Saturday at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Both teams are tied on six points, kept a clean sheet each, conceded just once and have it all to prove. But Vihiga, who qualified for the Champions League in 2021 and missed out on the qualifiers last year due to a suspension of the Kenyan federation from football activities, lead the group with an extra goal.

Buja have it all to prove. They took the place of two time representatives and 2022 winners Simba Queens after finishing the 2023 season in Tanzania unbeaten but also travelled with Tanzania national team coach Bakari Shime as part of their technical staff.

Shime usually has a bird’s view of events from the stands but makes his way to the dressing room at halftime to share his insight.

Vihiga, on the other hand, are of interest to locals here as they have Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo in their goal, former Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga and She Corporate winger Anitah Namata on their left wing plus veteran striker Winnie Babirye leading the line.

They also had no opportunity to defend their 2021 qualifiers’ trophy but their coach Charles Okere believes “everyone still sees us as (Cecafa) champions and a threat so they double their efforts when they meet us.”

“We want to top our group and although we anticipate a very hard and tactical game, we are going for it. We have trained hard and we are ready to cope with anything,” Okere said in the aftermath of their 1-0 win over Rwandan side AS Kigali.

Kigali, who are coached by Daniella Niyibimenya – who led the Burundi national team at the Cecafa and Africa Women Cup of Nations last year, fell behind to Bertha Omiti’s 36th minute goal on the day but gave Vihiga a run for their money in terms of the physical and feisty approach to the game. Okere anticipates an even greater physical battle from JKT.

JKT do many things right but seem to highly depend on Amina Ally Bilali and Winifrida Gerald to bring the best out of the striker Abdallah Athuan Stumai. When the former two were left on the bench for their clash against Zanzibar’s New Generations on Friday, Stumai and the entire attack struggled to come to life.

Eventually, they found a goal through Ester Mabanza in the 56th minute after Bilali and Gerald had jumped on.

Semi-final prospects

On the other end of the group draw, the permutations go on till Thursday next week but Vihiga can hardly pick a preferred opponent for the semifinals.

First, Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) have a score to settle. CBE beat Vihiga in the group stages of 2021 4-2 but when they met again in the final, the latter won 2-1 to make it to the finals in Morocco.

Buja Queens, who could be another candidate for the Kenyan champions in the semis, have a host of Kenyan players led by midfield enforcer Vivian Aquino Odhiambo and Topister Situma, who was Vihiga’s striker in the 2021 campaign.

Kampala Queens could also be an interesting prospect because they weakened Vihiga at the start of the year by taking Joan Nabirye, before she moved to Belarus. But the aforementioned Ugandan contingent in Vihiga will also feel the need to prove themselves against their motherland’s champions.

Caf Women’s Champions League

Group B

Saturday Fixtures, 4pm

Vihiga Queens vs. Buja Queens – FTC Njeru

AS Kigali vs. New Generations – MTN Omondi, Lugogo

Table

P W D L F A PTS

Vihiga Queens 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

JKT Queens 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

AS Kigali 2 0 0 2 1 3 0