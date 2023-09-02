Caf Women’s Champions League: Cecafa Qualifiers’ best XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Abassa Idrisa Naijat (JKT Queens)

The goalkeeper kept two clean sheets in the group stages against also rans AS Kigali (Rwanda) and New Generations (Zanznibar).

But what matters is that she put up a player of the match performance in keeping Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) at bay in the finals. Then she made a crucial stop in the shootouts to help her side claim a place in the third edition of the women’s Champions League

Right back: Phelitus Kadari (Vihiga Queens)

She hardly ventured forward but her side was under ‘lock and key’ throughout the tournament. She made Buja Queens’ Asha Djafari look ordinary in the third place playoff then forced CBE’s Aregash Tadesse to switch wings in the semis

Left back: Bizuayehu Tadesse Aymeku (CBE)

The ‘other Tadesse’ is very tidy in possession and a good game reader. She therefore hardly needed to tackle to win the ball.

Her competition for this spot is Buja’s Ally Fumukazi but the latter was suspended from the team by her coach Haruna Feruzi over indiscipline and missed the last group game, the semis and third place playoff.

Centre back: Antony Anastazia Katunzi (JKT)

The JKT captain made Loza Abera’s life uncomfortable for long spells in the final. Her ability to do that is the only reason, she makes it at the expense of Buja’s Angelique Keza – an experienced defender whose ability to keep Fazila Ikwaput quiet is probably one of the reasons Kampala Queens did not make the knockout phase of the competition.

Centre back: Berka Dagne Amare (CBE)

It is very easy to forget that this defender that oozes calmness and simplicity in CBE’s defence is just 19 (she makes 20 in two weeks). She splits pressing teams with composed passing at the back but is also happy to boot the ball forward when required to clear.

Her partner Dirshaye Menze Malabo is three years younger and a bit insistent on passing the ball even when under immense pressure. But this pair that keeps 35 year olds Tesfamariam Meselu and Weldemeskel Teizita out of the team will be colossuses of Ethiopian football in years to come.

Holding midfield: Vivian Aquino Odhiambo (Buja)

This is probably the position with most candidates to consider. Any of Odhiambo, JKT’s Joyce Fred Lema, CBE’s Asfaw Emebet and Vihiga’s Maurine Achieng could claim to have given their best in this position consistently and many of those who watched would agree.

Yien Nyabuonyi has also previously convinced for CBE and Ethiopia (both senior and youth teams) in this position but for this tournament, her club deployed her a bit forward.

Odhiambo’s physical approach and the way she commands her teammates gives the impression that she is always the first name on her coaches’ starting line-ups.

Central midfield: Daniel Minja Donisia (JKT)

She runs hard from box to box, creates and has a passing range that should have made her the envy of part of CBE’s midfield. She is more forward thinking than Nyabuonyi.

Central midfield: Mesay Temesgen (CBE)

Temesgen was unfortunate to miss her penalty in the final’s shootout. But as they found out in the first half when their coach Heye Gizaw Birhanu opted to start Senayt Bogale in the final, CBE are no creative threat without their Shirt 17.

She finished the match covering for an injured Aymeku at left back and that probably took some steam out of their attack but also showed the discipline and versatility of this midfielder that made her name as a winger for Ethiopia’s youth teams.

Left wing: Aregash Tadesse (CBE)

The ‘real Tadesse’ scored two beautiful goals that could rival each other for goal of the tournament. But her quick feet, ingenuity, the consistency of unsettling fullbacks, and not just those goals against Buja (first group game) and Vihiga (semis), are the reason she was our player of the tournament. She kept fans on the edge of their seats and was only ‘robbed’ of the award because CBE did not win the trophy.

Right wing: Abdallah Athuman Stumai (JKT)

Stumai is the official most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament but she is also a speedster that can hardly be stopped. Her pace and creativity on the right flank is the biggest reason JKT kept sailing through until the final, where they had to defend resolutely to win the tournament.

Striker: Loza Abera (CBE)

Abera would captain this team because of her aura. She worked hard off the ball and perhaps that had some effect on her sharpness in the final, where she uncharacteristically missed three big chances.

But she scored in all other important games and that is why we have her ahead of tournament top scorer Ikwaput whose eight goals came against the hapless Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan and FAD of Djibouti.

Abera’s work-rate and leadership is also why we chose her ahead of Buja’s Topister Situma, who also scored five goals.

Coach: Heye Birhanu (CBE)