Can Khalifa's attacking options deliver?

There is an untold story from the U-20 national women's team camp in 2021 that we shall share here.

With striker Juliet Nalukenge off to Cyprus, coach Ayub Khalifa opened up to the squad and told the target man position was bothering him and it was up for grabs.

Catherine Nagadya, who broke out as a winger, went for it. No one really knows if Nagadya - tired of playing second fiddle to Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira on either wing - was really up for the task or just being her usual playful self. Khalifa gave her the next five phases of play to convert at least one chance and prove herself.

But as fate would have it, Nagadya missed five sitters and was sent back to the bench. Fortunately, Nalukenge managed to get home in time for the age group's Cecafa tourney and the World Cup qualifiers after sealing her transfer to Cyprus.

This time round, Khalifa has concerns in the same area as he prepares to take Uganda first to the U-18 Cecafa girls tournament next weekend then the U-20 World Cup qualifiers next month. But he says they are "good problems."



Najjemba, Kunihira and Nalukenge are ineligible for the U-18s but Nagadya has been firing on the wings for her club Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga. She led them to second position in the 2022 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season and has shown consistency by helping them win the Fufa Women Cup as most valuable player (MVP) this season.

Her pace and directness has helped her become a chief creator for her side's target man Latifah Nakasi as Brenda Munyana roams the other wing. Munyana struggled for the U-17 Teen Cranes in last year's World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia but she has since been a regular in the UMHS team.

The tried and tested



Khalifa has an option to build his attack around those three. But he also has Hadijah Nandago and Shakirah Nyinagahirwa - his trusted guns from previous youth national team engagements and at club level with Kawempe Muslim.

With the national teams, however, Nandago was fielded as an attacking midfielder while Nyinagahirwa was a midfield enforcer. But with the surplus of such players in Kawempe, Nandago was mostly played as a withdrawn striker and Nyinagahirwa as a right winger for the 2022/23 FWSL season - where Kawempe finished second and the latter was crowned MVP and top scorer.

"All we did was summon players that can play and express themselves with confidence. If those players can help in other departments like defence, where we are struggling, we shall give them the opportunity to do so," Khalifa told Score.

"Shakirah can play in midfield but she would have to show that after a season of playing as a goal-getter, she can still think of being a facilitator of how we want to play," Khalifa said. He pushed in her midfield in a bid to control some games at the start of the second round of the FWSL but she looked to have lost the calmness and positional sense.

Versatility key



The two versatile Kawempe players are joined by their teammate Allen Nassazi, who rediscovered her long lost form of 2021 in the second round of the just concluded season. She can play on either wing but is regarded as a centre forward just like Asubo-Gafford's Kamiyati Naigaga, who led the Kisaasi-based side to the Fufa Women Cup final and also saved them from relegation.

That brings us to two other intriguing cases from UMHS in Sumaiyah Nalumu (commonly referred to as Fresh Kid) and Shamsa Najjuma. Nalumu loves the ball at her feet and from first impressions, she can pass as an out and out winger but UMHS have used her in midfield, at times, to devastating effect.

Najjuma was Khalifa's centre forward for the U-17 team last year. But she has played the entire season in midfield for the UMHS side that plays in the league. Interestingly, UMHS have also used her as a defender in school competitions.

"These are young players and you want them to be as versatile as possible but we have limited time to explore.

I have thought deeply of fielding a team with many attackers, with even more such options on the bench, but there is nothing conclusive yet. Let us train more and see what more solutions we can come up with," Khalifa told Score.

More to prove



Lady Doves forward Joweria Nagadya has been around for a while and could be the most talented of this lot. But she lacks the consistency to be trusted and has at times appeared to struggle with her weight.

In the recently concluded Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, Gadaffi Integrated School played her deeper in midfield.

Speaking of the school games, Khalifa has also summoned some impressive performers from there and goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu shared with the press that most of these players have commendable fitness levels.