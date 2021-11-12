Prime

Caution is the name of Micho’s game

Down and out. Bayo contemplates what next after the final whistle in Kitende on Thursday. Top, Micho gives instructions to Kiiza. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Uganda Cranes’ push for a place in the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup withered out at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Thursday. A 1-all draw with Kenya followed by Mali’s 3-0 trouncing of Rwanda in Kigali a few hours later dusted the group for good measure. 
The one thing that stands is the lack of goals for coach Micho Sredojevic’s side. They have scored only three goals in five games, conceding once. This can be explained by the line-ups he has picked, often devoid of creativity.

