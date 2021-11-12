Caution is the name of Micho’s game

Uganda Cranes’ push for a place in the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup withered out at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Thursday. A 1-all draw with Kenya followed by Mali’s 3-0 trouncing of Rwanda in Kigali a few hours later dusted the group for good measure.

The one thing that stands is the lack of goals for coach Micho Sredojevic’s side. They have scored only three goals in five games, conceding once. This can be explained by the line-ups he has picked, often devoid of creativity.

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Halid Lwaliwa (Enoch Walusimbi), Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa (Ibrahim Orit), Emmanuel Okwi (Derrick Nsibambi), Yunus Ssentamu (Milton Karisa), Joseph Ochaya (Martin Kizza)

The first signs of Micho’s spots was starting two left backs – Ochaya and Muleme – to cover the left wing. It was drumb as Kenya too were timid.

Uganda 0-0 Mali

Ismail Watenga, Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Byaruhanga (Waiswa), Nsibambi (Steven Mukwala), Yunus Ssentamu, Karisa (Orit), Joseph Ochaya (Martin Kizza), Okwi (Innocent Wafula)

A red card to Juuko negated Uganda’s plan. Mali dominated the game.

Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Timothy Awany, Walusimbi, Taddeo Lwanga, Byaruhanga (Julius Poloto), Waiswa (Ssentamu), Muleme (Azizi Kayondo), Fahad Bayo (Cromwell Rwothomio), Mukwala (Martin Kizza)

Micho dropped captain Okwi after two poor games. His replacement at the front in Bayo bundled over the winning goal off a Muleme free kick. However, it was hard on the eye.

Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

Lukwago, Iguma, Kayondo, Walusimbi, Awany, Lwanga, Byaruhanga, Waiswa (Orit), Mukwala (Ssentamu), Bayo (Shafiq Kagimu) Muleme (Martin Kizza)

A header from Bayo put Uganda within a short at qualifying for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers even if they were still playing catch-up to Mali.