Chaburuma makes case for female coaches at Cecafa

Esther Chaburuma’s success with JKT Queens in the recently concluded Cecafa zonal qualifiers of the Caf Women’s Champions League has made a strong case for women coaches.

The Tanzanians pipped Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 5-4 in penalty kicks to book the only ticket to the continental finals slated for November in Ivory Coast.

Chaburuma beat a male-dominated field to deliver the results; of the nine coaches commanding the touchline over the last fortnight, only Chaburuma and AS Kigali’s Daniella Niyibamenya were female.

“This is a big victory to all of us,” she said briefly as her voice had been sucked in celebrations.

This continues to raise the eternal question of why exactly female coaches are not attracted to or are not considered for coaching jobs even by women’s clubs.

Moses Magogo, who doubles as Fufa president and owner of Kampala Queens, believes it's just a matter of time to narrow the gap.

“We’re aware of the challenge and have been trying to organise courses for women, but it will take some time to develop coaches for this level. We’l have Farida Bulega, who we are pushing, so we hope that the terrain will change in the next 5-10 years,” Magogo explained the imbalance.

Guns for hire

While female coaches will advance their case based on Chaburuma’s success, there have been concerns about recycling a few faces in the tournament, which is now in its third year.

Buja Queens suffered a 2-1 loss to CBE in their opening game, but their coach Feruzi Haruna promised more in their second game.

Indeed, the team returned in a different shape with up to eight players from Kenya and their fellow Burundian Aisha Djafari from Tanzania who beat Kampala Queens in their second game.

“The tournament is played when the transfer market is still open, so we’re within the regulations to boost our teams to perform well,” Feruzi, the Burundian coach, answered when questioned whether that system is for quick success in place of organic local growth.

“It’s not done here alone, but happens even in other regions,” Cecafa media officer Andrew Oryada chipped in during the post-match interview after their win over Kampala.

The Kenyan players include goalkeeper Monica Karambu, Dianah Wachera, Rachael Muema, Lydia Akoth, Elizabeth Wambui, Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Aquino Odhiambo and Topister Situma.

Situma was the club’s best striker at the tournament with five goals. She debuted at the tournament with Vihiga Queens in 2021 before crossing to Simba a month before last year’s qualifier, which the Tanzanians won at their own backyard.

She played at Simba last year alongside her current Buja teammates Odhiambo and Djafari. The team claimed third place in a Njeru after pipping hosts Kampala Queens in the groups.

The Ugandan champions themselves are not saints! The team raided Kawempe Muslim for Uganda Cranes trio Hadijah Nandago, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Catherine Nagadya on short-term loans. They also signed Patience Nabulobi, Fazila Ikwaput and Rwandan striker Florence Imanizabayo, the latter with days to the tournament.

Uganda Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo joined Vihiga Queens at the last moment and played a key part in their fourth-place finish.

Champions JKT had Diana Mnaly, Zainabu Mohammed, Fatuma Issa and Violeth Mwanakamba, making it seven, the number of players who featured for Simba in Morocco last year and played in the Cecafa qualifiers.

The nine coaches at Cecafa

Yei Joints (S.Sudan) – Umar Abdallah Loi (Ugandan)

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia – Birham Gizaw Heye

Vihiga Queens (Kenya) - Charles Okere

Buja Queens (Burundi) – Feruzi Haruna

JKT Queens (Tanzania) – Esther Chaburuma

New Generation (Zanziabar) – Ramadhan Abdulrahman

AS Kigali (Rwanda) – Daniela Niyibimenya

FAD Djibout – Mohammed Abdourahman