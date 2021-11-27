Champagne on ice for Mubiru in Jinja

All eyes are on Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru as the 2020/21 National Rally Championship (NRC) season climaxes in Jinja City today.

Kikankane holds a 70-point lead over second-placed Hassan Alwi Jr going into the season finale.

With Alwi Jr having pulled out due to moral values tagged to this event’s name – Sexy Speed Rally – Mubiru needs to finish only seventh to claim his first title.

He is very experienced having joined 15 years ago. Mubiru is optimistic that his Subaru GVB which he has driven this season will not let him down.

“This time around we are going into this event looking for a basic job,” said Mubiru.

“She [his Kikankane car] has finished all three events this year. That has made me believe that this car is special compared to the others.”

Mubiru won the Ssembabule Rally (April), finished second in UMC Kasadda Rally (June) and Hoima Kabalega Rally (October).

“I have matured and we sat down as a team and decided that lets win at leasst one title,” he added.

These are words of a driver who has had so many setbacks in the past trying to win every event rather than score points.

Today, drivers do eight sections of Dolly Mubark (15.6km), Peter Muko Brown (27.27km), Premier Recruitment (29.5km) and Victoria University (19.87km).

Dolly Mubark and Victoria University sections will be done once while Peter Muko Brown and Premier Recruitment sections will be done twice.

Security tight

Kiira region police spokesperson on security matters James Mubi called on the public to cooperate with the forces who will be on ground.

He urged members of the public, especially those along the rally routes, to keep recommended safety distance to be given by the stewards and work hand-in-hand with security team.

“We have sensitised the public about this event, we are calling on the public especially parents to keep the children out of the routes where cars are going to pass,” said Mubi.

Viewing points for fans will be in Muguluka on Kamuli road, Magamaga on Jinja-Iganga highway and Wandago, a village between Magamaga and Kakira.

National Rally Champs

Sexy speed rally- Jinja

Today Flag-off 7am

Venue Source of the Nile Hotel

Sunday Day Two

NRC standings

1.Duncan Mubiru 350 pts

2.Hassan Alwi Jr 280 pts

3.Fred Busulwa 270 pts

4.Omar Mayanja 260 pts

Mosac Sexy Speed Rally

Sections

Dolly Mubark 15.60km

Muko Brown 27.27km

Premier Recruitment 29.50km

Victoria University 19.87km

Competitive section 149.01km

Total distance 205km

