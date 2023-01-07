Chan opportunity for Micho to redeem self

Whatever happens in Algeria, Micho Sredojevic will remain that man that ended Uganda's nearly four-decade absence from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

For wiping away those tears as Faruku Miya's first half goal against Comoros at Namboole in 2016 confirmed Uganda's Gabon Afcon 2017 slot, the former Villa coach will always be revered.

Yet, something amiss still stands out for the 53-year-old.

Elusive knockout slot

While Micho led Uganda to Afcon Gabon 2017, and twice to the home-based players Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals at South Africa 2014 and Rwanda 2016, the Serbian has still failed to guide the Cranes post the group stage.

The 2023 Chan finals in Algeria this month could not have come at a better time, as Micho badly needs to end that poor tournament run, as well as win himself back into Ugandans' hearts.

Micho, on his second stint as Uganda coach, leads his team in Algeria as a hugely unpopular figure back home.

The Serb and his senior Cranes side started their Afcon 2023 qualification campaign, whose finals will be played early next year, on a poor note.

A listless showing in the 2-0 defeat away to Algeria and a lackluster 1-1 draw against Niger in Kampala left Uganda bottom of their group on one point.

Anything short of victory when Uganda host Tanzania in March will leave the Cranes scrambling for crumbs and Micho's job in complicated balance.

Urgent business in Algeria

But before then, the Serb must set the tone in Algeria, where urgent business calls.

Micho must rally his boys to not only end Uganda's poor record at the Chan finals, where the Cranes have been eliminated in the group stages on all their six appearances, but also secure his job safety.

Of the six Chan appearances, Micho has been in charge twice, where his Cranes team finished third in their group at South Africa 2014 and Rwanda 2016 Chan editions.

On each of the above Uganda scored three times and conceded four to finish third and quickly on the plane back home.

Now they must halt that run against two-time Chan champions DRC, Afcon kings Senegal and the Ivory Coast - the other three countries in Uganda's group - in Algeria at a time confidence is hardly the Cranes best ally.

Micho understands weight of expectations

The pressure is real. After the 1-1 Afcon qualifying draw with Niger in June, Micho is reported to have been told by Moses Magogo that he had to beat Tanzania in September or he is gone, although the Fufa president went on to deny he said so.

Fortunately, because of the World Cup preparations, the back-to-back clash with Tanzania was moved to March this year, effectively buying Micho more time to rearrange his house.

"We must qualify as that is crucial for Uganda Cranes and myself as the final bill accounting officer," said Micho while responding to Magogo's reported riot act.

"We qualify everything okay. If not, then it is clear. Absolutely normal football situation and nature of the game."

The above is still true, even if the above Afcon matches against Tanzania now come in March.

But before then, Micho and Cranes must show Ugandans that they are progressing.

That progress will only be in Uganda advancing from their group for the first time and Micho leading the cause on his third time of asking.

"Progressing from the group stages and going as far as we can is the main target," reassured the Serbian. Sure better be!

Chan 2023 Uganda Group B fixtures

Jan 14: DRC vs. Uganda, 7pm

Jan 18: Senegal vs. Uganda, 10pm